Willis, Eaton lead Arkansas State past South Alabama, 75-71

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Christian Willis had 17 points and six assists and Marquis Eaton posted 19 points as Arkansas State edged South Alabama 75-71 on Thursday night.

Jerry Johnson had 10 points for Arkansas State (14-7, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Melo Eggleston added nine rebounds.

Josh Ajayi had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (12-9, 5-5). Herb McGee added 15 points and Chad Lott had 11.

The Red Wolves leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-59 on Jan. 9. Arkansas State plays Troy on the road on Saturday. South Alabama plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Saturday.

