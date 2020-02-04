Packers Hall of Famer and Super Bowl I hero Willie Wood dies at 83

Willie Wood was one of the centerpieces of Vince Lombardi's best teams. (AP Photo/File)

Willie Wood, a Hall of Fame safety for the Green Bay Packers and one of the heroes of Super Bowl I, died Monday after more than a decade of struggling with dementia in an assisted living facility, the Packers announced. He was 83.

A centerpiece of all five of Vince Lombardi’s championship teams, Wood spent his entire 11-year career with the Packers and totaled 50 career interceptions between the regular season and postseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The biggest of those picks came in the first Super Bowl, when the Packers led the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 early in the second half. Wood intercepted a pass from Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson and returned it 50 yards to set up a five-yard touchdown. That play keyed an eventual 35-10 Packers rout.

Wood was a starter on all five of Lombardi’s championship teams in the 1960s and was held in high regard by the coaching legend.

"Pound for pound, Willie was the best tackler in the game," Lombardi said, per the Packers.

Wood was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He also worked as a coach after retirement, becoming the first black head coach in professional football when he took over the World Football League’s Philadelphia Bell. He was also the first black head coach of the Canadian Football League, heading up the Toronto Argonauts.

Tragically, dementia robbed Wood of so many memories in old age. A story from The New York Times in 2016 revealed he had no recollection of playing in the first Super Bowl, or playing in the NFL at all. He was sadly not alone as a former football player who had lost memories of his prime.

More from Yahoo Sports: