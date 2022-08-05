Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps.

According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday.

Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week.

The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three passes for 32 yards in seven games with Las Vegas before the team released him in late October. He then signed with Carolina’s practice squad, appearing in a pair of games.

In 2020, Snead caught 33 passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns for Baltimore.

As noted by David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com, Snead entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the Browns — back with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator.

Snead has appeared in 95 games with 48 starts since 2015, making 279 career catches for 3,431 yards with 16 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 15 yards on three carries and threw a 50-yard touchdown pass in 2016.

