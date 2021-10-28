Willie Snead turns heel, signs with Panthers practice squad

Panthers are signing former Raiders’ WR Willie Snead to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

Well so much for that. The Las Vegas Raiders granted Willie Snead’s requested release after he was buried on their depth chart, and there was instant speculation that the New Orleans Saints could bring him back to town. That escalated when they began to get the band back together in a trade for Mark Ingram.

But, no. Joe Brady beat his old mentor Sean Payton to the punch yet again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Carolina Panthers signed Snead to their practice squad, adding him to a pile of former Saints to land in Carolina. Maybe he’ll work out better than Dan Arnold, Tommy Stevens, Keith Kirkwood, Eli Apple, Chris Manhertz, or Teddy Bridgewater did.

As for where the Saints stand at receiver: Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Kenny Stills, and Ty Montgomery are on the 53-man roster while Deonte Harris has been held out of practice with an hamstring injury. Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., and Kawaan Baker are on the practice squad. Lil’Jordan Humphrey recently went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

And Michael Thomas still has not been activated from the PUP list. Hopefully they choose to make another move before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

