Willie Snead signs one-year free-agent NFL contract with Raiders

Raiders add depth to WR group, sign Snead to one-year contract

The persuasive skills of Jon Gruden were apparently in full force on Thursday. How else does one explain how the Raiders’ head coach talked wide receiver Willie Snead into cutting short his vacation to come to Henderson to take a free-agent visit?

“We were already here on the West Coast, so it was nothing but a quick plane ride,” Snead said, smiling.

It didn’t take long upon Snead’s arrival Friday for he and the Raiders to come to terms on a contract that adds yet another weapon to a crowded receiver room.

The one-year deal throws Snead into what is shaping up as a fierce battle for playing time alongside newcomer John Brown and holdovers Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones.