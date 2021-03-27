Willie Snead signs one-year free-agent NFL contract with Raiders

Las Vegas Review-Journal
·1 min read
Raiders add depth to WR group, sign Snead to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The persuasive skills of Jon Gruden were apparently in full force on Thursday. How else does one explain how the Raiders’ head coach talked wide receiver Willie Snead into cutting short his vacation to come to Henderson to take a free-agent visit?

“We were already here on the West Coast, so it was nothing but a quick plane ride,” Snead said, smiling.

It didn’t take long upon Snead’s arrival Friday for he and the Raiders to come to terms on a contract that adds yet another weapon to a crowded receiver room.

The one-year deal throws Snead into what is shaping up as a fierce battle for playing time alongside newcomer John Brown and holdovers Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones.

    Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Mercedes have won every title since 2014 while Britain's Hamilton, who can become the first driver to win 100 races, is bidding for an unprecedented eighth crown. The 36-year-old and his team may be favourites based on past performance and stable rules but Red Bull stood out in testing as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen, best of the rest last year, has Hamilton in his sights.