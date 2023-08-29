Willie Snead: Brock Purdy reminds me of Drew Brees

San Francisco wide receiver Willie Snead spent three years in New Orleans catching passes from Drew Brees, and he says his current quarterback is a lot like his former quarterback.

Snead told Matt Lively of CBS Bay Area that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a lot like Brees and has the talent and work ethic to have the same kind of career.

"I love Brock. I remember when I first met him last year when I first came in, humble kid, work ethic out of this world. Reminds me of a young Drew. I tell him that all the time. He's a really humble kid, comes to work every day with the same mentality to get better," Snead said. "I told him last year it's something I see in him. I've been around Drew for three years. The professionalism, the way he approaches the game, studying, comes to work every day, throwing after practice, taking practice reps seriously, that just implements what Drew was and that's why he was a Hall of Famer. It's a stretch to say that, but I've been around that guy, I know what that guy does. Brock has very similar elements to his game."

A comparison to Brees is high praise for a quarterback who only has half a season's worth of experience, but it's clear that the players and coaches in San Francisco have very high expectations for what Purdy can do.