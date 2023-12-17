Willie Simmons, FAMU football overcome challenges to win HBCU national title

Florida A&M was tested early and late by Howard in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The Rattlers faced a pair of deficits in a bowl considered to be the national championship game among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

When it counted most, coach Willie Simmons, staff and players persevered.

“I was nervous – time was running out,” said former FAMU coach Rudy Hubbard, whose 1978 Rattlers won the Division I-AA national championship. “But Willie came out with the answer. I was just so proud.

“Anytime adversity hit, Willie had an answer for it.”

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa overcame a frustrating first half to throw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including two to Kelvin Dean Jr., powering the Rattlers’ comeback past Howard, 30-26.

The Rattlers fell behind 14-0 five minutes into their first Celebration Bowl appearance.

They didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter at 17-16. They built a two-score advantage, only to squander it away.

FAMU trailed 26-24 with 7:14 left before a Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd of 41,108.

“As somebody who was pulling so hard for A&M, it was frustrating at times,” said Andy Gay, who coached Simmons at Quincy Shanks High School. “But I would say anyone that knows Willie, it’s really not a huge surprise that he’s gotten them back to the top. I know how much time he puts into the job and what it means to him.”

Furious fourth quarter helps FAMU seal Celebration Bowl

The game featured a furious, dramatic finish as the teams combined to score 30 fourth-quarter points.

Carson Hinton’s 26-yard pick-6 off Moussa gave Howard a 26-24 lead.

The Rattlers answered with a 38-yard, flea-flicker touchdown pass from Moussa to Jah-Marae Sheread to reclaim the advantage.

Moussa handed the ball to running back Terrell Jennings, who pitched the ball back to the quarterback for the decisive touchdown.

FAMU’s defense also recorded two fourth-quarter interceptions to help seal the win that represented the program's 16th Black College Football National Championship.

“They (defensive players) understand the scheme and what we are trying to do,” FAMU associate/head coach defensive coordinator Ryan Smith said.

“You should hear the communication the field. They (players) will call out plays, ‘I need you here, I need you there.’ They are not chasing headlines. They love playing together.”

Smith, the lone coach on staff who has been with Simmons during Simmons’ six seasons at FAMU, also credited Simmons’ coaching style. Simmons, whose FAMU contract extension expires in December 2025, hasn’t had a losing season as a head coach at Prairie View A&M and FAMU.

“He lets people do their thing,” Smith said.

“Some head coaches spread themselves out too thin because they feel like they have to have their hand in everything. But he let’s us (coaches) roll. He trusts us to get the job done. And, on the flip side, we’ve been able to get the job done. It has been a special season.”

Willie Simmons, FAMU football overcomes challenges to win HBCU national title

Kortne Gosha, FAMU's former vice president and director of athletics who is Deputy Athletic Director at Tulane, attended the game and was thrilled for Simmons and the Rattlers.

Gosha, who resigned from FAMU in April 2022 after three years, was credited with directing capital projects and facility improvements in addition to helping spearhead brand initiatives as FAMU moved from the MEAC to the SWAC.

"I’m tremendously proud of Willie Simmons and the Rattlers for completing the mission and vision we charted when we led the transition to the SWAC," Gosha told the Tallahassee Democrat in a text message.

"He and his staff have led the program to its first bowl game in its modern day history of football. Under the leadership of Willie Simmons this program has seen and overcome adversity that would defeat most, which further displays his character and grit. The blueprint established during my tenure was to start the season in Miami (Orange Blossom Classic) and end in Atlanta.

"Job well done to all of the student-athletes, coaches, support staff and administrators on this transformational moment for the program. It gave me great joy to be in Atlanta and witness this vision become a reality."

Ray Mathews, a member of the Rattlers’ support staff and longtime friend of Simmons, shared an emotional victory embrace on the sideline with Simmons following the game.

The former Rattler football player who also coached Simmons at Shanks High applauded Simmons’ effort and perseverance.

FAMU’s lone defeat this season (12-1) was at FCS USF, 38-24. The Rattlers outgained the Bulls 393-360 but suffered five turnovers.

The Rattlers, coming off their first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, gave the league only its second win over the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in eight Celebration Bowl matchups. Howard ends the season at 6-6.

FAMU coach Willie Simmons at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Simmons posted on Facebook Sunday, saying, 'Indeed we did rise like the Phoenix!!! Rattler Nation we did it!! Mama I made it!!! #FAMULY #SonOfaRattler #OurTime.

“That’s a big box to check off, to say you are a national champion,” Mathews said.

“There was a lot of emotion (Saturday). A lot has gone into this more than just football. Building this program …. (Saturday) was special for everyone.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football rallies from a pair of deficits in Celebration Bowl win