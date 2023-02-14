Willie Nelson announces commitment to Oklahoma State

Willie Nelson is joining the Cowboys.

Last Friday the Longview (Texas) three-star safety officially announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.

I am proud to announce that I have committed to @oklahomastatefootball! Big thanks to everyone that has helped me throughout this process to get to this point! #GoPokes 🤠 @coachjohnking @CoachGundy @danhammer11 @coachoneal_osu @CoachDuffie pic.twitter.com/Rv6BuusSkJ — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson6x) February 10, 2023

Going by the composite rankings, Nelson (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 38 at his position and No. 77 overall in the state of Texas. He put himself on the map with a breakout sophomore season, posting eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and two pick-sixes.

Nelson had offers from six other schools, including Colorado, Incarnate Word, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas State and UTSA.

Oklahoma State’s class of 2024 now has three commits. The others are Stillwater (Okla.) tight end Josh Ford and Southeast (Okla.) running back Rodney Fields.

