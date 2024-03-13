Willie Mullins secures 100th Cheltenham Festival winner – why he is so good

Willie Mullins brought up his century of festival wins thanks to Jasmin De Vaux, ridden by son Patrick - AFP/Ben Stansall

The only man who has made more money than Willie Mullins at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival is the tractor driver on the evening shift pulling vehicles out of the car park, but the trainer’s bandwagon, which morphed at some stage into a steamroller, does not need pushing or pulling and it has no brakes.

On Wednesday night, as dusk descended on the second day of this Festival, his son Patrick rode Jasmin De Vaux to victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper to take the trainer to a century of Cheltenham winners, numerical confirmation that he is what these days they call the GOAT; greatest of all time.

The 67-year-old Irishman was already, by some way, the most successful trainer in Festival history, on 94 winners coming into the meeting, and his three each day not only took him to 100 but set him on course to beat his record of 10 before the week is out.

He might have hoped it would come with the odds-on shot El Fabiolo in the Champion Chase but, hey, if you saddle 100 winners there are going to be a few upsets like Annie Power and Galopin Des Champs tipping up at the last when clear, but in some ways winning the bumper – in which 13 of those triumphs have come – with his son on board, was fitting.

There is, of course, much chat that such dominance by one man is bad for the sport but you cannot outlaw brilliance; Mullins, his system, his scouts, his lieutenants, his jockeys, the je ne sais quoi which sets one trainer apart from another – this team is unstoppable.

Getting his horses fit and on top form for this meeting – he does the same for Punchestown in late spring but, mercifully, leaves Aintree out of the equation – is one thing, but he appears to be working with diamonds while everyone else is trying to put a shine on coal.

Bloodstock agents are key

In racing, as in many walks of life, there is a pyramid of talent, the few brilliant ones at the top, a wider base of average ones at the bottom, but Mullins has succeeded in slicing the top half of the pyramid off for himself and key to this are the bloodstock agents, Harold Kirk in Ireland, and Pierre Boulard in France, who will be largely anonymous to the wider racing public.

He buys six or seven Irish pointers and a dozen stores a year but 75 per cent of his buys are from France. It is said that if a horse comes on the market in France, Willie Mullins has already turned it down.

He now has the owners with the purchasing power to spend the most, and, sure, the occasional Hewick turns up in someone else’s yard for £800 and plenty of his own six-figure purchases will be no good or get injured, but more than enough live up to their price tags to create a snowball effect.

“Loads of people can train, in England and Ireland,” says Jane Mangan, a Racing TV pundit whose father won a Grand National with Monty’s Pass. “But few can pick up the phone to a multitude of millionaires and billionaires to buy horses his top-class scouting team have identified as potential talent.”

They are not restricted to Irish. When he saddled the first five home, headed by the superb Ballyburn in Wednesday’s Gallagher Novice Hurdle, four of them including the winner were owned by people based in Britain.

He trains on a deep woodchip gallop and, while most trainers replace the chips when they break up and start to rot, he will leave them to rot for a while before he even thinks about putting them on the gallop. He thinks differently.

‘Patience and persistence’

David Casey, the former jockey who is now his assistant, said two things set Mullins apart as a trainer, “patience and persistence”.

“He might buy a horse from France and turn it out for a year – that’s the patience,” he explained. “When it’s not working and he believes it should be, he’ll do different things until it does. That’s persistence.”

Ruby Walsh, his first jockey for so long and still a cog in the yard, said: “I wish I knew what sets him apart. It’s incredible. I don’t remember Tourist Attraction [his first in 1995], I was at school but I was here for the other 99.

“I’ve had a bellyfull of ‘dominance’ – it’s sporting brilliance. He’s like all the best managers but he’s doing what he’s doing with his own money, he pays the bills every Friday. He’s running a business as well as a sporting empire.”

Mullins enjoys the moment after his son's historic triumph on Jasmin De Vaux - PA/David Davies

Speaking about his father’s character, Patrick Mullins said: “I’m so privileged to get to ride the 100th for my father, it’s a very special moment. I always bring it back to when the Gigginstown split happened, the biggest owner in racing, and we lost a third or a quarter of our horses.

“But instead of him, in his early 60s, consolidating and maybe finishing second or third, he went out and got more owners, more staff, more problems and became bigger. If that hadn’t happened we might not be where we are now.

“Yes, there are several headaches. He could say something one day and the next day give out to you about it. He’s always chopping and changing. He can’t be told no.

Thinking outside the box

“I remember when David Casey got his appendix out and was told he couldn’t fly down to Melbourne, so Willie said ‘can we get him there by land?’ Who else would even think of that? It’s outside the box. Sometimes like the man from the moon, but enough of it works.

“He’s a funny man – the more you try to tell him to do something, the more he does the opposite, so you have to try reverse psychology sometimes.

“There are no words. It’s not something, when you start, that is even a dream because who dreams of having 100 Cheltenham winners? He has redefined what’s possible.

“Every setback he’s received pushes him forward. He doesn’t really get down, gets angry the odd time, but not up or down, and that’s a big thing.”

How far can Mullins still go? Double centuries in cricket are rare because a batsman is most likely to get out shortly after reaching a ton, when the concentration goes having reached an imaginary finish line.

The bad news for Mullins’s rivals is that he may not even have peaked yet and he never saw this as any sort of finish line.

Willie Mullins reaches his 100th festival winner: as it happened

06:01 PM GMT

Patrick Mullins speaks...

🗣️ "A great privilege to get the 100 for my father. A special moment."



Patrick Mullins on Willie Mullins reaching the #CheltenhamFestival 100 Club following Jasmin De Vaux's win in the @weatherbysltd Champion Bumper 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/90a7ahH8bj — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 13, 2024

05:41 PM GMT

The centurion...

Willie Mullins on day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

05:40 PM GMT

Race 6 result

Jasmin De Vaux 9/2 Romeo Coolio 19/1 Jalon D’oudaries 3/1F

05:37 PM GMT

A fitting end to the day

That is a remarkable achievement really and there is little chance we will see anyone else even touch that mark for some time. Excellent result for Mullins and for the owners, who endured such disappointment with El Fabiolo earlier in the day.

05:35 PM GMT

Jasmin De Vaux wins!

That’s 100 for Mullins! With his son Patrick in the saddle. History is very much made here.

Trainer Willie Mullins (R) celebrates his 100th win, after Jasmin De Vaux, ridden by jockey Patrick Mullins (L), won the Champion Bumper race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 13, 2024

05:33 PM GMT

Here we go...

Teeshan leads them across the top of the hill. Plenty of chances.

05:32 PM GMT

They gallop away from the stands

Jalon D’oudairies is midfield with Jasmin De Vaux further back for Patrick Mullins.

05:30 PM GMT

They’re off in the Bumper

Teeshan leads early on. Sixmilebridge also up with the early pace.

05:29 PM GMT

Bill Joyce...

...backed into 8/1 from 20s this morning. A proper market mover for Jonjo O’Neill.

05:26 PM GMT

The runners emerge on track...

...is this Willie Mullins’ moment? Something tells me it could be.

05:17 PM GMT

05:17 PM GMT

We close with the Champion Bumper...

...a reminder this a National Hunt flat race. No jumps and it features young horses earmarked for big futures. The favourite is Jalon D’oudairies for Gordon Elliott at 100/30, with Jasmin De Vaux at 7/2 to give Willie Mullins his 100th festival winner. Mullins has eight runners in this, so there is a decent chance we could see this milestone in the final race of the day.

05:09 PM GMT

Race 6 stat

05:07 PM GMT

Dan Skelton at the double

Dan Skelton poses during day two of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England

05:04 PM GMT

Another on the board

That’s three winners for Britain now...is this the start of a revival? One senses not but you never know.

05:01 PM GMT

Game performance from Unexpected Party

👏 Team Skelton at the double - Unexpected Party lands the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual @DSkeltonRacing | @harryskelton89 | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/9CE5W7t0eB — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 13, 2024

04:58 PM GMT

Race 5 result

Unexpected Party 12/1 Libberty Hunter 6/1 Path D’Oroux 10/1 Sa Fureur 4/1F

Harry Skelton riding Unexpected Party on their way to winning the 16:50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

04:57 PM GMT

UNEXPECTED PARTY WINS

Another for the Skeltons!! My word do this team know how to target Cheltenham handicaps.

04:56 PM GMT

Two to jump

...Saint Roi creeping into it.

04:55 PM GMT

At the top of the hill..

..four out Gemirande still leads. Harper’s Brook pushing up for the lead.

04:54 PM GMT

Fence six

Sain Roi is in the final third of the field under a patient ride from Mark Walsh.

04:53 PM GMT

Fence three

Gemirande leads the field over the third, with Unexpected Party also handy.

04:52 PM GMT

Now they are off...

...Calico and Maksada among those up with the pace early on.

04:51 PM GMT

THEY’RE OFF IN THE GRAND ANNUAL

...no they’re not. False start. We’ll try again.

04:49 PM GMT

Saint Roi...

...has got very sweaty in the preliminaries. Certainly not ideal for backers of that horse.

04:48 PM GMT

04:44 PM GMT

Mullins again?

A total of 16 taking to the track for this one. It will be fast and furious and often suits a horse who’s keen to be aggressive from the front. Saint Roi being very well backed for Willie Mullins now, into 9/2 favourite.

04:38 PM GMT

Tip time..

Back to the handicaps and there’s one at a decent price I fancy to run well here. Harper’s Brook might be the most talented horse in this race aside from his quirks and while those would be enough to put off most, at 18/1 he’s got too big now.

04:28 PM GMT

Here’s that El Fabiolo error...

"You can't continuously get away with that" 💬 @Ruby_Walsh



The margins between success and failure are slim, to say the least#ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/iuAK4hiyVu — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 13, 2024

04:25 PM GMT

We move on..

..to the Grand Annual, the festival’s two-mile handicap chase dust up. Libberty Hunter is 5/1 favourite but is weak in the market. Sa Fureur has been backed into 9/2 for Gordon Elliott, who is still searching for his first win of the meeting. Mullins’ only dart at the century in this is Saint Roi, who at 6/1 holds a serious chance.

04:21 PM GMT

‘I was very concerned’

Willie Mullins on El Fabiolo: “He got very low over a few of them. I know he was a bit chancey before but I was very concerned. He just stood back too far at the one away from the stands. Disappointing.”

Willie’s wait for 100 goes on.

04:18 PM GMT

Race 5 stat

04:17 PM GMT

Breath a sigh of relief...

The bookies have their reprieve. They surely were looking at one of the worst results in modern Cheltenham history but the Champion Chase is always a race that throws up a surprise from time to time and so it’s proved again.

04:11 PM GMT

The winner no-one predicted

A stunner in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase! 😲



An early mistake from El Fabiolo sees Captain Guinness and @rachaelblackmor take full advantage for @HenrydeBromhead #ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/TG6gEt5VQg — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 13, 2024

04:10 PM GMT

Who could have predicted that?

This is Captain Guinness’s moment and it was some performance from that horse but the moment everyone will remember is the El Fabiolo error at the first fence away from the stands.

04:08 PM GMT

Race 4 result

Captain Guinness 17/2 Gentleman De Mee 16/1 Furnambule Sivola 125/1

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates aboard Captain Guinness after winning the Champion Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England

04:06 PM GMT

CAPTAIN GUINNESS WINS!

Another big-race win for De Bromhead and Blackmore. He was running out of fuel at the very end there but stayed on well to get the job done. Gentleman De Mee finished a staying-on second.

What drama with El Fabiolo pulling up. The meeting needed something like you feel.

04:04 PM GMT

Two to jump

Edwardstone leads round the home turn and jumps the second last in front of Captain Guinness. Gentleman De Mee is staying on.

04:03 PM GMT

Four to jump

This is anyone’s race now. Edwardstone still leads, Captain Guinness travels nicely in second.

04:02 PM GMT

It was a shuddering error...

....the groans go up around Cheltenham. What drama!

04:02 PM GMT

Nine fences to go

El Fabiolo makes a terrible error and is OUT OF THE RACE!!!!!!

04:01 PM GMT

11 fences to go

Edwardstones forcing the pace early on here. He wants to make this a test ove two miles for El Fabiolo, who just brushes through the top.

04:00 PM GMT

AND THEY’RE OFF...

..in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Edwardstone and Elixir Du Nutz take them along in the early stages. Il Fabiolo is third in the very early stages.

03:58 PM GMT

They’re down at the start...

...a nervous hush has descended over the racecourse. I wonder what the bookie liabilities look like for an El Fabiolo win here.

03:53 PM GMT

Other runners to keep an eye on

Edwardstone and Captain Guinness look the most likely options should you be looking for each-way or forecast purposes. The favourite looks a very tough nut for these to crack though.

03:52 PM GMT

They are exiting the paddock...

...and will parade in front of the stands ahead of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

03:48 PM GMT

It comes down to this...

El Fabiolo is 2/9 for this race and I can only see him getting shorter before the off. He looks bombproof but then again we’ve said that about other horses before only to see it end in tears for punters. The roof will come off this place if he wins. Many a punter multiple is riding on this as, of course, is the small matter of Willie Mullins’ 100th festival winner.

03:45 PM GMT

03:42 PM GMT

The big-race favourite

👑 EL FABIOLO as cool as a cucumber in the pre-parade ring ahead of the Champion Chase.#CheltenhamFestival



(📹: @KatieMidwinter)pic.twitter.com/s8OpWYGBlG — Road To Cheltenham (@RoadCheltenham) March 13, 2024

03:40 PM GMT

‘I’ve never been prouder of a result’

Winning trainer Dan Skelton, speaking to ITV: “That’s remarkable. I’ve never been prouder of a result than this because this horse had a surgery after the meeting last year. The owner loves Cheltenahm and two of his other big hopes went wrong a couple of weeks ago, so we were relying on this little horse. He had a terrible winter, bled on one occasion and had ulcers but it was a massive team effort to get him right.”

03:37 PM GMT

Race 4 stat

03:34 PM GMT

Remarkable...

Since Langer Dan won this race at last year’s festival his form figures read 6, P, 9, 14. The handicapper acted appropriately and connections have taken advantage. Make of that what you will.

03:29 PM GMT

Race 3 result...

Langer Dan 13/2 Ballyadam 13/2 Shanbally Kid 12/1 Lucky Place 25/1 Franciscan Rock 50/1 Black Bamboo 14/1

03:27 PM GMT

Brits hit back

That’s a second winner of the week for Britain. A much-needed one...

03:26 PM GMT

The handicap blot does it again

03:25 PM GMT

‘We haven’t had it plain sailing’

Winning rider Harry Skelton, speaking to ITV Racing: “He’s brilliant. It’s been 12-months planning but we haven’t had it plain sailing this season. He was getting bumped and banged at the top of the hill bu the more that happened the more thrived.”

03:22 PM GMT

LANGER DAN WINS THE CORAL CUP

Incredible...he’s done it again! That’s his third win at the Festival and his second in this race. Ballyadam is second, with Shanbally Kid third.

Harry Skelton riding Langer Dan (blue/yellow) clear the last to win The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England

03:20 PM GMT

Three to jump...

A pile of these in with a chance as they free wheel down the hill.

03:19 PM GMT

Five to jump...

Horrible mistake from Might I. That might be the end of his chance.

03:18 PM GMT

Seven to jump...

Favourite Built By Ballymore is midfield alongside Sa Majeste for Willie Mullins.

03:17 PM GMT

Eight to jump...

Western Fold and Mark of Gold join Beacon Edge in setting a decent pace here on testing ground. This 2m5f will take some getting at this clip.

03:16 PM GMT

AND THEY’RE OFF...

...in the Coral Cup. Guard Your Dreams jumps off in the lead alongisde Beacon Edge.

03:10 PM GMT

Tip time...

The first two races had winners nailed but I do fancy a couple at each-way prices here. Ballyadam and Might I bring good profiles into this race. Both have run well in big handicaps at this meeting in the past and both have at least a semblance of Graded form in the book. Both are worth small each-way plays.

03:05 PM GMT

03:03 PM GMT

Best of luck

The 21 runners for the Coral Cup and just doing their turns around the pre-parade ring. This is a properly tough handicap to crack from a punting perspective.

03:01 PM GMT

The next four steps...

“John Durkin, Savills Chase at Christmas, Irish Gold Cup and then back here for the Gold Cup”

The plan for Fact To File has been laid out by Willie Mullins.

02:57 PM GMT

More Mullins?

There has hardly been any need to mention another trainer, horse or jockey this afternoon than those attached to Willie Mullins but that might be about to change. The Coral Cup is one of the most competitive handicaps of the entire week, with the current 4/1 favourite Built By Ballymore for trainer Martin Brassil.

Inevitably though, Mullins is sniffing around. Sa Majeste, who runs for the same connections as Brown Advisory winner Fact To File is next-best in the market at 6/1.

02:49 PM GMT

Race 3 stat

02:43 PM GMT

Next year?

Unibet go 4/1 about Fact To File for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup...that seems a ludicrous price to me.

02:42 PM GMT

A future Gold Cup winner?

👀 Win number 9️⃣9️⃣ for @WillieMullinsNH



Fact To File storms to the win in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase#ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/PPwPjXkpjA — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 13, 2024

02:40 PM GMT

Race 2 result

Fact To File 8/13F Monty’s Star 13/2 Giovinco 40/1

02:40 PM GMT

‘This lad is a class horse’

Mark Walsh, speaking to ITV Racing: It’s easy when you’re riding a horse like this round here. He winged the last two and had so much in the tank up the hill. This lad is a class horse and it looks like we have a good one on our hands.

02:37 PM GMT

FACT TO FILE WINS!

With ease in the end...not as dominant as Ballyburn but he’s put that race to bed comfortably.

Winner number 99 at the Festival for Willie Mullins.

Mark Walsh riding Fact To File (green/gold) clear the last to win The Brown Advisory Novices' Chase during day two of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England

02:36 PM GMT

Three to jump

Key downhill fence taken well by each. This is shaping up to be a good finish.

02:35 PM GMT

Five to jump

Serious error from American Mike as we get towards the buisness end of the race.

02:34 PM GMT

Nine to jump

Sandor Clegane takes them away from the stands. Stay Away Fay is still handy with Monty’s Star in third.

02:33 PM GMT

12 to jump

Slightly messy jump from Fact To File. He looks to be jumping out to his right just a touch.

02:33 PM GMT

14 to jump

Monty’s Star has jumped upsides Stay Away Fay. He’s jumping nicely for Rachael Blackmore. Fact To File popping away nicely in fifth.

02:31 PM GMT

17 to jump...

Solid jumping from all six over the first three flights. Giovinco is the back marker at present.

02:30 PM GMT

THEY’RE OFF....

...in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Stay Away Fay looks the likely one to take them along here. Sandor Clegane also handy. Fact To File dropped in behind by Mark Walsh.

02:26 PM GMT

The six runners are exiting the paddock...

....just five minutes from the start of our second race.

02:24 PM GMT

Monty’s Star...

...has been taken out of the paddock after getting a touch upset in the preliminaries. Not great news for backers of that horse...myself included.

02:21 PM GMT

Big drift for main English challenger..

...things could be going from bad to worse for the home challenge. Stay Away Fay was once seen as the most likely winner of this race but now, just ten minutes from the off, he’s struggling to even stay second favourite and has virtually doubled in price to around 7/1.

02:15 PM GMT

02:14 PM GMT

Next up...

...we have the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase over three miles. Fact To File is the 8/13 favourite to give Wille Mullins his second winner of the day and 99th festival winner of his career.

There has been a late flurry of money for Gordon Elliott’s American Mike, who is now as short as 6/1 with some firms having been available at double-figure odds just this morning.

02:09 PM GMT

A reminder...

....that Willie Mullins had the first five home in that last race. Ballyburn, Jimmy Du Seuil, Ile Atlantique, Mercurey and Predators Gold all beat Ben Pauling’s Handstands home.

More concern for Nicky Henderson though, with his runner Jingko Blue pulled.

Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins: A week of contrasts for this pair - PA/Andrew Matthews

02:04 PM GMT

Race 2 stat

02:03 PM GMT

‘That was a Champions Hurdle performance’

Willie Mullins, speaking to Racing TV: “That was some performance. For Paul to look around turning for home must have been because of the feel the horse was giving him. I was afraid we were going to have an Annie Power moment at the last because he went into it so fast.

“To come up the hill like that, wow what a performance!

“Paul says he looks keener than he really is because of his head carriage. He could be anything, that was a Champions Hurdle performance in my book but you’d also love to go chasing with his pedigree. I’ll have a word with the owners before we make a plan for next season.”

Winner number 98 for Mr Mullins...

01:57 PM GMT

Feast your eyes on this...

𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 the hype



Ballyburn leads home a @WillieMullinsNH clean sweep in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle in style!#ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/TuR3ARfxRm — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 13, 2024

01:54 PM GMT

Race 1 result

Ballyburn 1/2F Jimmy Du Seuil 66/1 Ile Atlantique 9/2

01:53 PM GMT

‘He’s blown them out the water.’

Jockey Paul Townend, speaking to ITV: “That was a fair feeling. It’s not a big field but I respect alot of the horses in behind and he’s blown them out the water. That was a bigger performance than I thought he was going to put in.

“He’s a wow horse, for sure.”

Paul Townend celebrates aboard Ballyburn - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

01:51 PM GMT

BALLYBURN WINS!

Easy as you like. The Irish banker lands the gamble and Mullins has the first five home. Utter dominance.

01:49 PM GMT

Four to jump

Ile Atlatinque is looking to improve as they move towards the top of the hill Mercurey still leads and Ballyburn travels ominously well.

01:48 PM GMT

Six to jump

Ballybrun looks to have gotten into a lovely rhythm and pings the flight in front of the stands as the field wind away from the enclosures.

01:46 PM GMT

Eight to jump...

Mercurey still leads with Ballyburn sat just in behind him, looking a touch keen. The pace does not look over strenuous in these early stages.

01:45 PM GMT

AND THEY’RE OFF!

The Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle is underway. Mercurey jumps out and will lead them over the first

01:42 PM GMT

The runners are exiting the parade ring...

...just four minutes from the off on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

01:39 PM GMT

Royal Family on site

Queen Camilla

Zara Tindall on day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Wednesday March 13, 2024. PA Photo

01:37 PM GMT

Best-backed horse?

Is probably Predators Gold – another Mullins inmate. He opened this morning at around 10/1 but has now been trimmed into a best-priced 15/2. Will he be the one to put it up to Ballyburn?

01:32 PM GMT

Ballyburn easy to back

A slight drift out to 4/7 from 1/2 for the favourite here. Some jitters for short-priced backers perhaps?

01:30 PM GMT

Can anything beat the favourite?

This is a game we’re going to be playing plenty of this afternoon and, in truth, in the opening race it is very tough to see beyond Ballyburn. However, should you wish to take him on there at least a handful of horses with the potential to improve beyond what we’ve seen so far. Ile Atlantique and Predators Gold represent horses of potential for Willie Mullins, while Jinko Blue is one of the three Henderson horses to stand their ground this afternoon.

The defection of The Grey Man means the field is reduced to seven, meaning just two places for each-way backers.

01:24 PM GMT

01:22 PM GMT

Ballyburn – the banker

The Irish banker of the week runs in the first race today. Ballyburn arrives with a giant reputation that was only enhanced after the result of yesterday’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Slade Steel won that race in excellent style for Henry de Bromhead but was slammed by Ballyburn to the tune of seven lengths when the pair met at Leopardstown last month.

Paul Townend riding Ballyburn (red cap) bypass the last flight of hurdles to win The Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown Racecourse on February 04, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland

01:13 PM GMT

Race 1 stat

01:07 PM GMT

Some stat...

Of the nine Willie Mullins festival runners to have been sent off 2/1 or shorter, nine have won. The tenth? Galopin Des Champs in the 2022 Turners Novices’ Chase when he fell at the last with the race at his mercy.

01:03 PM GMT

Mullins aiming for the century

The only real question here is whether Mullins – currently on 97 Festival winners – gets to three figures this afternoon or later in the week. For most, three winners in a day at Cheltenham would represent a watershed but form Mullins it is verging on rudimentary. With three favourites in the opening four races it’s certainly realistic that we’ll be the toast of the town in just over three hours’ time.

Top trainers at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins (97 winners) Nicky Henderson (73 winners) Paul Nicholls (48 winners) Fulke Walwyn (40 winners) Gordon Elliott (37 winners)

12:52 PM GMT

Wednesday best bets

Looking to have a wager? Have a scan through Telegraph Sport tipping, offering you the best selections from three of our experts, as well as a best bet in every race.

12:47 PM GMT

Mullins hotpots

Another Cheltenham day, another load fo Willie Mullins-trained short-priced favourites. Here’s a quick rundown of the big chances the master trainer has this afternoon.

Ballyburn 4/9F (Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, 1.45)

Fact To File 8/11F (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, 2.30)

Sa Majeste 6/1 (Coral Cup, 3.15)

El Fabiolo 2/7F (Betway Queen Mother Champions Chase, 4.00)

Jasmin De Vaux 4/1 (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 5.30)

12:41 PM GMT

More from Henderson

Here’s more from Nicky Henderson on the decision to withdraw Shishkin from Friday’s Cheltenham Gold Cup: “Very sadly it won’t be possible for Shishkin to run in the Gold Cup on Friday. He was scoped as have all our potential runners this week, but unfortunately he’s shown an unsatisfactory picture on which he couldn’t possibly run.

“He appears to be 100 per cent in himself and has been working and schooling better than ever and we really were looking forward to Friday. It’s hoped that along with all the other non-participants this week that they will be back in time for Aintree or Punchestown.

“Regrettably Champ has also succumbed and will not run in tomorrow’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and the equivalent race at Aintree could be on the agenda.”

12:34 PM GMT

‘We’re gutted we’re not able to stage the race’

Speaking on ITV’s Opening Show, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: “Firstly, we’re all as a team gutted we’re not able to stage the Cross-Country. There’s a lot of effort that goes into putting this race on and the team are really sad we’re not able to.

“We’ve been struggling for a while, the going on this cross-country course has been heavy, soft in places, and even waterlogged a week ago. We’ve struggled to get into a good position and unfortunately that 11mm of rain has tipped us over the edge and it’s really not safe. The ground moves under your feet and water comes up and we had no choice but to abandon.

“We looked at a contingency to move it to Friday, which we wanted to do, but the updated forecast tells us that there’s another 3-4mm tomorrow and possibly on Friday. This track would need dry weather to give it a chance.”

12:32 PM GMT

Slight re-jig

This afternoon’s Cross-COuntry chase has been cancelled due tothe waterlogging on that pasr of the racetrack, meaning there has been a slight tweak to this afternoon’s race programme. Those changes are as follows:

1.45 (from 1.30): Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.30 (from 2.10): Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3.15 (from 2.50): Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

4.00 (from 3.30): Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

4.10: Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)

Best bet: Galvin

4.50: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

5.30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

12:18 PM GMT

12:16 PM GMT

LISTEN: Marcus Armytage’s audio tip

12:15 PM GMT

Henderson news

Day two of the Cheltenham Festival is upon us and so is news of the mushrooming health issues engulfing Nicky Henderson’s stable.

Jonbon, who had been set to run in this afternoon’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, has been withdrawn, as has leading Gold Cup hope Shishkin. They are the biggest names among three Henderson-trained runners to have been withdrawn from today’s action, leaving the trainer with just three runners this afternoon.

The statement read: “I’m afraid we’ve had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday.

“It was there for all to see that there’s obviously something affecting nearly all our horses and consequently we have reluctantly decided that Jonbon, First Street and Kingston Pride will not run today.

“It’s impossible to identify any reason for all the disappointments and none of these three horses have given us any cause for concern and all yesterday’s runners were scoped clean post-race and I’m glad to say all are sound this morning. There will unfortunately be further non-runners on Thursday and Friday.

“I hope everybody will appreciate that we have to do this in everybody’s interests, particularly the horses. It is very, very disappointing for everybody.”

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn three of his runners this afternoon - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

Indeed Nicky. Jonbon had been the only realistic market rival to Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, meaning he now is as short as 1-3 with some oddsmakers to give Willie Mullins his third straight win in the day-two showpiece.

Mullins is set for another bumper day, with El Fabiolo and Ballyburn (Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, 1.45) looking virtually bombproof favourites, while the likes of Fact To File (2.10) and Sa Majeste (2.50) also have major chances.

Should Mullins get three or more victories this afternoon he will become the first trainer in history to reach 100 winners at the Cheltenham Festival.