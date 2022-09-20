Willie McGinest's hype speech for Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of 2022 season
NFL Network's Willie McGinest's hype speech for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of 2022 season.
NFL Network's Willie McGinest's hype speech for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of 2022 season.
The Lions moved up several spots in every NFL power ranking after the Week 2 win
Buffalo Bills OL Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL due to a physical altercation following Monday's win over the Tennessee Titans.
With the defense in need of one last stop, the NFL's 2021 interception leader stepped up, despite a tech malfunction that caused a scramble. | From @ToddBrock24f7
What the Philadelphia Eagles are saying after Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night
The Titans may have lost LT Taylor Lewan for the season after he suffered an injury in Week 2.
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after Monday night's game.
Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to announce a cap on wholesale energy costs for business customers.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has reportedly been FaceTiming free agent wide receivers, and there are some interesting names available.