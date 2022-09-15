Willie McGinest's five defensive players to watch in Week 2
NFL Network's Willie McGinest's five defensive players to watch in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
NFL Network's Willie McGinest's five defensive players to watch in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Houston Texans rookie defensive backs Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre earned praise from Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett ahead of Week 2.
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said he would like to see 'a little more consistency' in the Chargers' rushing attack Thursday at Kansas City.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen‘s chances of playing for the Chargers against the Chiefs on Thursday night never looked good after he hurt his hamstring last Sunday and they were officially extinguished on Wednesday afternoon. The Chargers ruled Allen out for their matchup with the longtime AFC West frontrunners. Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter, Jalen Guyton, and [more]
Fans can vote for Isiah Pacheco as the NFL rookie of the week.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury. Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday's 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.
The next week looks like a make-or-break stretch for the White Sox' playoff hopes as they have four games scheduled against the division-leading Guardians.
Breaking down Thursday night’s Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers ... plus a best bet.
Washington's receivers put on a show during the 28-22 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Steelers will be without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for some time.
Five of the six most popular survivor picks failed to win this weekend.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Four of the cheapest tickets, four hot dogs, two soft drinks and two beers set you back almost $820 at Arrowhead Stadium. | Editorial
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he ultimately decided to get a haircut.
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank