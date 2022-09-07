Willie McGinest unveils his list of Top 5 defenses for 2022 season 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Willie McGinest unveils his list of Top 5 defenses for 2022 season on 'NFL Total Access'.
NFL Network's Willie McGinest unveils his list of Top 5 defenses for 2022 season on 'NFL Total Access'.
The #Chiefs have waived a preseason standout from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, first-year starter Trey Lance explains why he thinks the tandem of him and Jimmy Garoppolo will work.
Lions injury report: 3 players out, 5 more limited in practice as Detroit prepares for Week 1
Having a well-traveled defensive voice as your head coach can be a huge asset in the offensive meetings.
The Rams revealed which uniform combination they'll wear against the Bills on Thursday night and fans should be thrilled
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Senior Writer Frank Schwab debate their preseason picks to win Coach of the Year of the 2022 NFL season.
Starters on the #49ers' unofficial depth chart who could be replaced during the season:
Jon McKennedy has slightly more breathing room to work with in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings following Saturday‘s Toyota Bud Mod Classic 150 at Oswego Speedway. Entering the race with just a three-point advantage, McKennedy stayed out of trouble all evening while the second-place points driver in 2011 champion Ron Silk was forced to […]
Josh McDaniels isn’t in Foxboro anymore. After working for a coach who often kept his truly injured players concealed by overloading the injury report, McDaniels had submitted a Week One Wednesday report in his first year as the Raiders coach that includes not a single name. Nobody. No one. Which means everyone is healthy. It [more]
Why wait for the Super Bowl to play squares when you can play it every week?
Derek Carr knows what he's up against with his shaky O-line vs Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa
Lawrence Jackson Jr. is back with his weekly flex plays to start the 2022 season. Week 1 is tricky, but if you make the right plays you will win! (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
#Bills do not name starting cornerback ahead of Rams matchup:
One former Patriots player has given New England some nice bulletin-board material before Sunday's Week 1 game against the Dolphins in Miami.
Mahomes had some words of advice for those playing fantasy football this fall.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Running back James Robinson could be on a snap count when Jacksonville opens the season at Washington on Sunday. The third-year pro is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg sustained at the New Yok Jets in December. Coach Doug Pederson made it clear Wednesday that Robinson is good to go against the Commanders.