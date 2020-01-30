Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady wants to retire as a Patriot, but...

Few people have the insight into Tom Brady and Bill Belichick that Willie McGinest has.

Still, like everyone else in the football world, the three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots-turned NFL Network analyst is stumped when it comes to his friend and former teammate's future. His guess is what Brady wants to do might be different than what actually ends up happening, particularly with Belichick on the other side of the negotiating table.

"I think he will want to retire as a New England Patriot," McGinest told our Tom E. Curran at the Super Bowl in Miami. "I think the Patriots will probably have an opportunity to have the first crack at it. But if not, I'm sure there's teams that will be stepping up to the plate."

As for Belichick, McGinest says his former coach never lets emotion get in the way of his decision-making, even when it's one that will have a monumental impact on the franchise.

"The smart, the brilliant minds they never rush and they never make decisions based on emotion," he said. "It always comes down to longevity, like how's this going to affect us a year or two from now; what's the best move for the team?"

Last month, McGinest had suggested the speculation of Brady-to-the-Chargers was ill-founded because Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, didn't like Los Angeles. Now, with the Chargers rumors still out there, followed this week by Las Vegas speculation, he told Curran L.A. might not be off the table.

I'm not sure. Tom's lived out there. His kids are with him, except for Jack [his oldest son], Jack's on the East Coast. I think that's important to him. I know he just bought a house outside New York [a report Curran disputed earlier this month here]...I think Tom's a smart businessman."

