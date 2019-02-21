Willie McGinest slams critical Steelers blog with accurate takedown originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Score another victory for the New England Patriots in their "rivalry" with the Pittsburgh Steelers, thanks to a guy who's beaten them a few times before.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Steelers blog "Steelers Depot" bashed NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest on Wednesday, calling the former Patriots linebacker "one of the least prepared analysts" on the network for his take on Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert's comments about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Not sure how @WillieMcGinest even has a job at this point. Probably one of the least prepared analysts on the @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GVHsuFlGV7 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) February 21, 2019

Steelers Depot tagged McGinest in the tweet, which turned out to be a very bad idea. Here's McGinest's definitive response:

Oh yeah and I forgot i come from an organization that has basically kicked everybody's ass for the last 18 yrs so that may have a lil something to do with it as well 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/Xy1frH8tKX — Willie McGinest (@WillieMcGinest) February 21, 2019

Story continues

It's a good burn, sure, but it's also accurate. McGinest has carved out a successful second career as an analyst by drawing from the experience he gathered from 12 years and three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, one of the model franchises in professional sports.

That's what McGinest was doing here: He criticized Colbert for telling his players they need to take their direction from Roethlisberger -- "That's one of the dumbest things you can say to a group of men in the locker room" -- because he knows from his days in New England a team's success is built on collective effort, not preferential treatment of one player.

Pittsburgh has plenty of issues beyond Colbert's comments to work out this year. Star running back Le'Veon Bell officially will become a free agent in March after the team declined to use its franchise tag on him, while top wide receiver Antonio Brown has demanded a trade.

The Patriots? They'll keep rolling along, seeking to defend their sixth Super Bowl title in the last 18 years.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.