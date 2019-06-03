Willie McGinest shares great story about Bill Belichick's incredible preparation originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

One of the first things Willie McGinest learned about Bill Belichick was that his preparation is unmatched.

And that preparation doesn't just involve the football field.

The former New England Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst recently told the story of when he first met Belichick, back when McGinest was among the top prospects in the 1994 NFL Draft and Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Belichick knew everything about McGinest, including details about his family, and the linebacker was impressed enough to come out of the meeting thinking being selected by Cleveland wouldn't be so bad. Watch McGinest tell the story in the video below:

McGinest was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 4 pick, and he and Belichick would later unite when the latter was hired as New England's head coach in 2000. McGinest was one of the best players and leaders on Belichick's great defenses that helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles from 2001 through 2004.

The Patriots released McGinest in 2006, ending a remarkable career in New England. McGinest was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2015.

