Willie McGinest reacts to Patriots' 2021 free-agency moves

The Patriots agreed to terms on a contract with receiver Kendrick Bourne, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Bourne is set to earn $22.5 million over three years. He finished the 2020 season with 49 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns on the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent his first four seasons after going undrafted out of Eastern Washington. He is the second receiver to join the Patriots and the seventh player to sign with New England on Monday. Bourne, a possession receiver at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, is a nice compliment to Agholor, a speedy threat.