Willie McGinest predicts all 17 games on Rams' 2022 schedule
Jermar Jefferson cleared waivers and signs with the Lions practice squad
The Eagles lost backup left tackle Andre Dillard in Thursday’s practice. The former first-round draft choice has a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm, NFL Media reports. Dillard is undergoing further testing, but the expectation is that he will be available for most of the season, according to Mike Garafolo. The Eagles received calls with trade [more]
The EuroLeague star helped fend off an upset loss in Day 1 of EuroBasket play.
Chris Russo believes that the 49ers' decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'desperate move.'
College football shenanigans are back, baby!
While chief football strategy officer Tony Khan didn't mention Urban Meyer by name to Yahoo Sports, it's easy to read the subtext as he praised Doug Pederson and the tenor he's set so far.
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
Multiple NFL teams reportedly reached out to the Patriots over the last few weeks to have trade talks about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Kansas City is still favored to win the AFC West despite all of its divisional rivals bulking up with stars.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't concerned about his ego being bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Bears added a receiver to their roster claiming former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Thursday.
