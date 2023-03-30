Willie McGinest out at NFL Network amid felony assault charges, per report

Another big name is out at NFL Network as the league's media arm continues to reduce its workforce.

Willie McGinest has been let go, Front Office Sports reported on Thursday. A three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, McGinest has not appeared on the air since his December arrest for attacking a patron in a Los Angeles restaurant.

NFL Network has not responded to USA TODAY Sports' request for comment.

McGinest turned himself into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 19 and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. NFL Network suspended him in the aftermath, and he could face up to eight years in prison, according to court documents.

New England Patriots former player and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest on the field prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field.

“I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” McGinest wrote in a social media post on Dec. 23. “To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.”

NFL Network has parted ways with multiple employees this week, including columnist Jim Trotter, host Rachel Bonnetta and reporter Mike Giardi.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Willie McGinest out at NFL Network amid felony assault charges