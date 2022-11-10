Willie McGinest on Colts' decision to hire interim HC Jeff Saturday
Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?
The good news is I went 10-3 last week. The bad news is MDS went 11-2. We disagreed on only one game. Thanks to the Raiders imploding (again), MDS got it right. For the season, I’m now 87-49-1. MDS is 77-58-1. This week, we disagree on two games. For all Week Ten picks, scroll away. Falcons [more]
The 6-3 Dolphins are in the thick of things in the AFC, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his young career. Miami enters Week 10 at No. 5 in yards and No. 10 in scoring. Receiver Tyreek Hill is on pace to shatter the single-season receiving yards record with Jaylen Waddle also [more]
Mike Martz has changed his tune about Bears QB Justin Fields: "He's different and very special."
Reid also went on to praise Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
The Steelers are down multiple starters this week.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Thursday, November 10
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Jimmy Johnson says this is the best Dallas Cowboys team that he's ever seen and he explains why he's not sold on the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team in the NFC
Both Deebo Samuel and Kyle Shanahan shared their thoughts and feelings regarding the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade.
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game:
The NFL has been unpredictable, and that makes it a challenge for bettors.
Dan Orlovsky was almost good enough to cost the Colts a shot at Andrew Luck in 2011. He believes the franchise wants to improve its draft position.
Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo, Willie Gay, Khalen Saunders and Justin Reid all played a part in shutting down NFL’s top running back. Here’s how.