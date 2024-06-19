Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants Legend and MLB Hall of Famer, Dies at 93

Willie Mays, the baseball legend who played as center fielder for the New York and San Francisco Giants, has died. He was 93.

The San Francisco Giants shared the news Tuesday on its official X (formerly Twitter) account: “He leaves us with a lasting reminder: to work hard and find joy in this great game, and this extraordinary life. Say Hey, Willie Mays. The best there ever was.”

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” his son, Michael Mays, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Known as the “Say Hey Kid,” Mays played for 22 big-league seasons from 1951 until his retirement in 1973. He made his MLB debut with the Giants in New York and, in 1958, he moved to San Francisco with the team. He ended his career with the New York Mets in 1973.

Mays, who recorded a .301 career batting average, finished with 660 home runs, 3,293 hits, 1,909 runs batted in and 2,068 runs. He was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star and 12-time Gold Glove Award winner. (He was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer.)

