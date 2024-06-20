Willie Mays, baseball legend and pioneer, passes away at 93

Jun. 19—They say death always happens in threes. The sports world has been rocked recently by the deaths of some of the biggest sporting icons the world has ever known, losing basketball stars Bill Walton, the Hall of Fame UCLA center and basketball broadcasting legend, and Jerry West, a 14-time All-Star who is known for being the player silhouette of the National Basketball League's logo. While these men meant so much to their sports, the third death in the unfortunate pattern of three may have been the biggest star his sport has ever seen, the "Say Hey Kid," Willie Mays.

Mays, 93, passed away Tuesday at a care facility in Palo Alto, California of heart failure. The baseball Hall of Famer was one of, if not the most popular sporting star of his generation, playing most of his career with the San Francisco Giants, moving with the team from New York in 1958.

In his career, which spanned from 1951-73, Mays amassed 24 All-Star selections, 12 Gold Gloves and one World Series title.

The 1954 World Series title cemented Mays among the greats in Major League Baseball history, sweeping the heavily favored Cleveland Indians, now known as the Cleveland Guardians, four-games to none. In game one, Mays would also pull off one of the most storied catches in baseball history. Known simply as "The Catch," Mays made an improbable snag of a hard hit ball from Cleveland's Vic Wertz, catching the ball on a full sprint over his shoulder, with his back to the infield. That play has gone down in history as possibly the greatest play in baseball history, if not in sports history all together.

Mays leaves behind a legacy that has inspired future generations, not only as ball players, but in every facet of life, even garnering attention from former President Barack Obama, who publicly credited Mays with being an inspiration to him.

The game will never see another Willie Mays, but his mark will be seen on the game of baseball eternally.