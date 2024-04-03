Willie Martinez details transfer Jermod McCoy during spring practices

Sophomore defensive back Jermod McCoy committed to Tennessee in Dec. 2023.

The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback appeared in 11 games for Oregon State during the 2023 regular-season. He recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and one fumble recovery last season with the Beavers.

Tennessee secondary coach Willie Martinez discussed McCoy after the Vols’ seventh spring practice.

“Jermod’s different than the other two transfers or really anybody, he never played defense,” Martinez said. “He was an athletic kid in high school and was recruited to the school that he chose to be a wide receiver. They actually made the flip and asked him to go play defense, and he did a great job. That conference was loaded with great players, quarterbacks and receivers that he went up against. We saw the athleticism. That’s the one thing that we saw, is that he can do a lot of things. To the point that was just said, is that he’s not even close to being there development-wise.

“He’s learning the game from a defensive standpoint, but he has confidence, ball skills and all types of athleticism. He understands leverage, and I think his training as an offensive player helps him understand defense too. He knows how he is going to be attacked. Those are really good qualities to have when you get moved over. He’s going against a position that he lined up against, so it’s a great combination. He is nowhere near. He played a lot of match and a lot of man where he came from. We are very multiple on defense. Getting to learn all of the different types of zone coverages is a challenge for him. He’s doing a good job in the first seven practices. He had a really good scrimmage.”

Jermod McCoy (23) Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire