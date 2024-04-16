Willie Limond, popular boxer who won British, Commonwealth and European titles – obituary

Willie Limond takes on Amir Khan at the O2 Arena in 2007 - John Gichigi/Getty Images

Willie Limond, the Glaswegian former British and Commonwealth super-lightweight champion who has died aged 45, had 48 professional fights spanning a quarter of a century; yet one of Scotland’s most popular boxers will be best remembered for two of the few fights he lost: his tremendous battle with the up-and-coming Amir Khan at London in 2007 and a gallant display against the great Erik Morales before a crowd of 56,000 in Mexico City three years later.

Though a well-schooled operator with huge courage and resilience, Limond was occasionally let down by a lack of true power at the highest level – just 13 of his 42 overall victories came via stoppage.

But in a Commonwealth lightweight title defence against the then-unbeaten Khan at the O2 Arena in London in July 2007, Limond made a mockery of his reputation as a non-puncher by flooring the poster boy of British boxing with a flurry of blows midway through the sixth round.

Limond appeared on the cusp of victory as a floundering Khan battled desperately to survive. Indeed, it was a wonder that the 20-year-old Bolton man was deemed fit to continue.

Limond lifts the Commonwealth light-welterweight title belt after beating Curtis Woodhouse at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow in 2014 - PA/Alamy

Although Limond began the seventh in command, Khan threw caution to the wind by staging a desperate rally to send the champion crashing to the canvas. Limond never fully recovered and the Glaswegian’s big chance had gone.

Although Limond tried to fight fire with fire in the next round, Khan continued to land power shots before his opponent was retired on his stool with a broken jaw, possibly caused by a huge uppercut in the preceding session.

“Sometimes it’s better to be remembered for something than not remembered at all,” a philosophical Limond reflected later. “He had his moments and I had mine. He finished the fight – I couldn’t do that. Fair play.”

Against Morales, Limond again glimpsed an improbable victory after taking the fight to the Mexican in a Mexico City bullring in September 2010. The rank outsider outboxed Morales during the early rounds only for the high altitude to take its toll and lead to Limond being halted in round six.

“I couldn’t move or breathe,” he said. “The best way to describe it is like being in a sauna with a sweatsuit on trying to breathe through a straw.”

William Limond was born in Garthamlock, a suburb of Glasgow, on February 2 1979. During his teens he became one of the city’s leading amateur boxers, winning bronze for Team Scotland at the European Cadet Championships in Turkey in 1995.

He was also a talented footballer and made five league appearances for Albion Rovers in 1998-99.

Having turned pro at 20, Limond went on to compete in the super-featherweight, lightweight, and super-lightweight divisions for the next 24 years.

A boxer for the connoisseur, blessed with sublime movement and footwork, Limond could also withstand considerable punishment. If he had a flaw it was an occasional tendency to get too involved – which did earn him a loyal fanbase, even if he never drew the fanfare of some of his domestic rivals.

Limon takes on Tyrone Nurse at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow in 2016 - Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Having won his first 18 bouts, Limond came up short against his fellow Scot Alex Arthur in a British super-featherweight title showdown at the Braehead Arena in his home town in July 2003, stopped in round eight. He rebounded by winning the European Union belt against the Frenchman Youssouf Djibaba in June 2004, and then in November 2006, he became Commonwealth lightweight champion by outpointing the Ghanaian Joshua Allotey in Glasgow at the Kelvin Hall, where he was a long-time fan favourite.

That belt led to his memorable showdown with Khan. Following his 2010 loss to Morales, Limond was on the receiving end again in a British title clash against Anthony Crolla in Motherwell. But two years later he stopped the unbeaten Eddie Coyle to win the Commonwealth super-lightweight title in Glasgow in January 2013, successfully defending his belt over 12 rounds against Mitch Prince five months later.

That set up a big domestic clash with the British champion Curtis Woodhouse. In June 2014 Limond proved a revelation at the Braehead Arena, dropping Woodhouse twice en route to one of his most celebrated victories.

With Amir Khan after their Commonwealth lightweight title fight in 2007 - John Gichigi/Getty Images

Despite announcing his retirement in 2016, Limond returned to the ring at 40 in 2019 and again in 2022, confessing that he had missed training.

After beating CJ Wood in three rounds, in September 2023 he shared the bill with his son, Jake, a fellow pro, back at Braehead, but on the night Limond Snr was stopped in eight by his fellow veteran Ricky Burns in a fight widely assumed to be the swansong of both men.

Limond – an inspirational coach and mentor to Team Scotland in recent years – was nevertheless preparing for a fight against Joe Laws at the time of his death following a suspected seizure while driving. He fought 48 times, winning 42 and losing six.

Willie Limond is survived by his sons Jake, and Drew – an amateur boxer for Scotland – and his daughter Macy.

Willie Limond, born February 2 1979, died April 15 2024

