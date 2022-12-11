Willie Gay with pick-six of Russell Wilson for Chiefs

Barry Werner
Russell Wilson threw three TD passes in the first half on Sunday at Mile High.

Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, only two went to a member of his own team.

Willie Gay tipped a pass to himself in the second quarter and the Chiefs’ linebacker returned it 47 yards for a touchdown that put Kansas City up 27-0.

Wilson did find someone on his team he was able to connect with for scores.

With 1:35 left in the second quarter, Jerry Jeudy caught an 18-yard scoring pass, and 86 seconds later, the pair combined for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Broncos still trailed, 27-14, despite the scoring plays.

