Willie Cauley-Stein with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a tough turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. ''Obviously, when Kyrie does his thing and hits tough shots like that, it truly saves us,'' said Nets forward Blake Griffin, who had 16 points and eight rebounds in a reserve role. Joe Harris also hit a pair of late free throws to cap his 24-point night for the Nets, who won despite being without both Kevin Durant and James Harden.