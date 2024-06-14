Willie Carlin, combative midfielder who helped Brian Clough take Derby into the top flight – obituary

Willie Carlin in his days with Derby County - PA/Alamy

Willie Carlin, who has died aged 83, was an English footballer whose diminutive stature belied a ferocious work-rate and no little skill, qualities which prompted Brian Clough to make him a central figure in the rise of Derby County in the late 1960s.

Clough, who later hailed him as a “belligerent, aggressive little Scouser”, had wanted to sign Carlin – who stood 5ft 4in, weighed 9st 4lb and wore size 5½ boots – when he and Peter Taylor were starting in management at Hartlepools United, as the club was then known. The duo finally secured his services on Derby’s behalf early in the 1968-69 campaign.

Carlin arrived, for Derby’s then-record fee of £63,000, a week after scoring against them for Sheffield United; before the end of the season, his goal at Millwall sealed the championship of the old Second Division. He then played a key role in the team’s fourth-place finish in the top flight before departing for Leicester City.

Carlin, right, dispossesses Arsenal's Jimmy Robertson in 1969 - Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

William Carlin was born in Liverpool on 6 October 1940. He grew up in the inner-city suburb of Dingle, where one neighbour was the future Liverpool and England winger Ian Callaghan. Carlin’s father was a docker and the extended family was split between Liverpool and Everton supporters. Although he was a staunch Red, he was inspired by the Blue side’s 5ft 3in “pocket general”, Bobby Collins.

In 1956, Carlin helped Liverpool lift the English Schools Trophy and represented England Schoolboys against Scotland. Liverpool signed him, but his father insisted he had a trade to fall back on, so Carlin worked on building sites while his contemporaries, who served as apprentices, swept the terraces and cleaned the first team’s boots.

Liverpool were then in the Second Division, and in 1959 Taylor gave Carlin his debut against Brighton & Hove Albion, four days after he had turned 19. He played inside-left, while at inside-right was Roger Hunt, later a World Cup winner with England. It would be Carlin’s only appearance for the team he “idolised”.

Carlin commiserates with George Best after Derby's 4-1 victory against Manchester United in the 1970 Watney Cup final - PA/Alamy

Ten games later Bill Shankly arrived, going on to revolutionise the club. For all Carlin’s trademark tenacity and dynamism, he failed to persuade the Scot of his potential to become Anfield’s equivalent of Collins.

In 1962 he joined Third Division Halifax Town for £1,500, later admitting: “I felt I’d come to the end of the world.” They duly finished bottom, conceding 106 goals, yet their captain’s subsequent displays in the League’s basement section led Carlisle United to pay £10,000 for him. In 1964-65 the Cumbrians won the Third Division before coming within one place of promotion to the top flight in 1966-67.

Sheffield United splashed £40,000 on Carlin, giving him the opportunity to play in the First Division alongside the teenaged Tony Currie. The partnership of terrier and schemer could not prevent relegation in 1967-68, and Carlin sensed he would soon be moving on after Arthur Rowley became manager. The pair had reputedly had an altercation during a match between Halifax and Shrewsbury Town.

In action for Leicester City in 1971 - Ed Lacey/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

Rowley was indeed happy to sell Carlin to a divisional rival, Clough having arrived at Bramall Lane and told the player: “You’re coming with me.” Carlin flourished under the captaincy of Dave Mackay as Derby romped to promotion. A 4-0 rout of Shankly’s Liverpool – Callaghan, Hunt et al – was one highlight of 1969-70. A 5-0 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur, in which Carlin outjumped the 6ft 2in Mike England to head one of his 74 Football League goals, was another.

Soon, though, Clough replaced him with another high-energy performer who had superior passing ability, the 5ft 5in Archie Gemmill. Carlin decamped to Leicester, whose manager Frank O’Farrell described him as a “street fighter”, and immediately helped them to the Second Division title in 1971.

O’Farrell’s move to Manchester United brought in Jimmy Bloomfield, who sold Carlin to Notts County, where he achieved another promotion, from Third to Second Division, in 1972-73.

With his eighth club, Cardiff City, he made the 445th and final League appearance of a 17-year professional career in a 1974 match against Crystal Palace that would decide which of them would be relegated to the Third Division. Cardiff survived.

Carlin later ran a bar in Majorca for 15 years before returning to live in Melbourne, Derbyshire, where he had a newsagent’s shop.

Willie Carlin, born October 6 1940, died June 10 2024

