Willie Anderson issues statement after latest Hall of Fame snub

Cincinnati Bengals great Willie Anderson seems closer to the Hall of Fame than ever, even after falling short of the 2024 class.

Anderson, addressing the near-miss on social media, asked fans not to go on a massive campaign as a reaction to the latest class: “Bengals fans and my supporters. I ask you a favor. Please let’s not start this Twitter campaign about me being Snubbed. Only 5 men can go . Every last man who got in into tonight deserves it. Please let’s not harass anyone and endless tweeting I was snubbed.”

A finalist for the third straight year, Anderson said in an interview after the unveiling of the class that he doesn’t get too up or down about the process now.

“I kind of told myself after the first year, when I saw that 330 phone call, I don’t want to get too up or too down,” Anderson said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “They called me this year and told me I didn’t make it and I kind of had the same feeling. You can say you get used to it, but you’re always wondering how it’s going to be. It dwindles down to 25 to 15 and we sit and wait.

Barring a stunner, the Bengals Ring of Honor member, first-team All-Pro three times with four Pro Bowls will be in the mix again this time next year.

