Willian weighs up Fulham exit

Fulham winger Willian is weighing up his options to leave Craven Cottage this summer.

The 35-year-old's contract expires next week and he has opted against signing a further one-year contract extension to talk to other clubs.

There is a mutual understanding between both parties as Willian looks to make the most from the tail end of his career, while Fulham deem an offer on similar terms as appropriate.

Willian similarly saw his contract expire last summer while listening to offers from Nottingham Forest and clubs in Saudi Arabia before finally committing to Fulham in mid-July after pre-season had already begun.

The situation is aided by a positive relationship between manager Marco Silva and Willian.

But Silva would be keen to sign a replacement for any outgoing players, with versatile wide man Bobby Decordova-Reid also seeing his deal expire next week, amid talks over a two-year extension.