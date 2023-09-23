Williamsville's new receiver, Litchfield's growing buzz top Week 5 takeaways

Here are some of the top high school football takeaways for Week 5 from around Springfield.

Litchfield has first multi-win season since 2015

Wins for Litchfield's football program have been few and far between for much of the last decade but the Purple Panthers have shed another monkey from its back.

Litchfield celebrated homecoming with a 9-7 win over Hillsboro on Friday. That gave the Panthers (2-3) their first multi-win season since the team finished 4-5 in 2015.

Last year, Litchfield beat Staunton in Week 2 to end a 47-game losing streak. The Purple Panthers beat North Mac 42-21 in Week 3 to get its first win of the season.

Litchfield travels to 0-5 Gillespie in Week 6 then hosts 2-3 Staunton in Week 7 before closing out the South Central Conference season against Pana (4-1) and Vandalia (4-1).

The last time Litchfield qualified for the playoffs was 2005.

Olympia's triple option buries Pretzels

Stanford Olympia unleashed its triple option offense and it ran roughshod at New Berlin in the Spartans' 46-19 Sangamo Conference win over the Pretzels.

After posting its first shoutout in four seasons against Pittsfield in Week 4, New Berlin had no answers for Olympia's ground game. The Spartans (4-1) chewed up 377 rushing yards in the first half and got out to a 39-12 halftime lead. Five different rushers scored a touchdown in the first half. Cohen Alexander had two TD runs that covered 56 and 65 yards, and Kade Loller had a 75-yard score that highlighted Olympia's explosive first half.

Alexander finished with 138 yards on just five attempts, while Lollar ran it 15 times for 135 and added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Zach Keedy, who completed his one pass attempt for nine yards, ended with 113 yards on 14 carries as Olympia netted 458 on the ground.

New Berlin (3-2) concluded with -8 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Lucas Bixby did have some modest success in the passing game. He completed 16 of 42 passes for 225 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Charlie Neuman led the Pretzels with five catches for 78 yards, and Clark Nelson (four catches, 43 yards) had two TD receptions.

New Berlin is at Williamsville (4-1) and Olympia takes on first-place Maroa-Forsyth (5-0) in a pair of premiere Sangamo matchups next Friday.

Greenville wins in the trenches

Pana's offense was stymied by four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception — in the Panthers' 20-6 homecoming loss to Greenville. And while Pana coach Trevor Higgins will likely have his players work on ball-security drills this week in practice, he credits the Comets with some of that.

"I thought our offensive front just got dominated by (Greenville's) defensive front; they’re big boys," Higgins said. "When you get dominated up front, that’s just what happens."

With Greenville leading 13-6 in the fourth quarter, the Comets converted on two third-down attempts and on a fourth down. Eventually, the drive resulted in a back-breaking 1-yard touchdown run by Dayton Oliver.

"Our defense got tired but that’s because our offense left them out there so long," Higgins said. "Unfortunately, that’s what happens when you don’t get first downs or get long drives and score."

Williamsville brings new weapon to the fold

Williamsville (4-1) introduced somebody new to its receiving corps: Mason Johnson.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore helped spark the offense with pivotal catches and ultimately finished with three grabs for 78 yards and a score in an electrifying 36-35 overtime victory over Sangamo Conference rival Athens at Paul Jenkins Field.

He hauled in a 28-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Josh Cates out of the slot for a 14-0 lead on fourth-and-8 and later nabbed a key 14-yard catch with under a minute remaining to put the Bullets in the red zone.

Cates threw a 20-yard TD pass to senior wideout Mason Lyttaker as time expired on the ensuing play.

Johnson certainly wasn’t on the radar before the game. He only entered with four carries for 31 yards as a running back.

“Mason impressed me a lot,” Cates said. “He was our backup running back before this week. We told him on Tuesday that he was playing receiver and he figured it out by Friday, and he played a perfect game.”

MacArthur rebounds with key win

Decatur MacArthur appeared to be on the wane and out of the playoff picture with three straight losses.

A heartbreaking 35-34 Central State Eight Conference loss at Jacksonville was compounded by losses to 4A top-ranked Rochester (49-21) and a worse setback against Normal U-High (28-14). In the Week 4 loss to the Pioneers, the Generals fell behind 28-0 by halftime.

They rebounded in a big way with a stunning 14-12 victory over previously unbeaten Chatham Glenwood, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A.

Cameron France threw a 28-yard TD pass to Nahjir Woods in the second quarter while Myson Johnson-Cook scored on an 11-yard run in the third.

Glenwood sophomore Colton Knoedler scored a 15-yard TD keeper in the fourth quarter, but the Generals (2-3) staved off the Titans.

MacArthur still needs to win three of their next four games to become playoff eligible. That schedule includes Decatur Eisenhower (1-4), Lanphier (0-5), Sacred Heart-Griffin (4-1) and nonconference foe Bloomington (3-2).

Vandalia makes SCC a logjam

Vandalia's 59-34 shootout victory over North Mac set the table for what could be a great finish to the South Central Conference season.

The Vandals, winners of four straight, improved to 4-1 along with Pana, which beat Vandalia 46-34 in Week 1. Now, the Vandals will play at unbeaten and conference leader Greenville (5-0) next Friday. Carlinville sits at 3-2 and has North Mac at Virden.

Vandalia quarterback Andrew Kelly was dynamic in its victory over North Mac (1-4). Kelly totaled seven touchdowns, running for four and throwing for three. He finished with 133 rushing yards on 17 attempts and completed 8 of 12 passes for 184.

Despite the loss, James Graves and Payne McLean each scored two touchdowns and quarterback Dane Vance had a 73-yard TD run for the Panthers.

