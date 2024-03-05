Williamsville boys basketball rallies from 14-point deficit for first state berth since 1991

The Williamsville boys basketball team continues to defy the odds.

The Bullets fell into a 16-2 crater after the first quarter but summoned a late rally en route to a stunning 36-32 victory over Macomb for its trip to the state finals since 1991 in the Class 2A supersectional at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday.

Their comeback was as unlikely as their entire postseason run as the No. 5 seed underdogs.

Williamsville (26-9) rebounded in the second quarter for a six-point deficit at halftime but still trailed 27-20 through three. But the Bullets started the fourth on a 9-0 run and grabbed a 29-27 advantage at the end of the sequence on another clutch 3-pointer from senior guard Brecken Thomas.

Williamsville junior guard Brayden Saling followed Braden Holtahaus’ 3 for Macomb with the go-ahead layup off the glass with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining.

The Bullets wound up shooting 11 of 12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to cement the comeback win.

Thomas carried Williamsville with 16 points while senior forward Carson Kohler supplied eight points. Saling scored all of his five points in the fourth, including 3 of 4 from the line. Timm shot 5 of 6 from the line for five points.

Williamsville advances to the state semifinals at the State Farm Center on Thursday at 2 p.m. It faces the winner between Chicago Phillips and Beecher.

