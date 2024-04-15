Williamston’s Steve Kersten elected into Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Williamston football program has experienced a lot of success under head coach Steve Kersten and it’s a big reason Kersten was elected to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Monday.

Kersten has been coaching the Hornets since 2001 and is one of 14 members in this year’s class.

Under his leadership, Williamston has reached the playoffs in 16 seasons, including the last eight seasons, and has won three regional titles. The Hornets also made the Division 4 state championship game in 2010.

The Kalamazoo native had never been a head coach anywhere else and, like most things, it took time to figure it out.

“When you’re young you think you know everything and like, ‘Oh yeah I’m just going to make these changes and it’s all going to work out.’ Some challenging times for sure,” Kersten said. “Winning football games is hard. Other coaches and other schools want to win as well. So winning on a Friday night is challenging, but just a lot of great times. A lot of great times with kids, with coaches, and with this community. I mean Williamston is an amazing community.”

