Williamston and DeWitt advance to Diamond Classic title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The stage is set for the 62nd Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic title game. Williamston will look to win the first Diamond Classic in program history against DeWitt who is in search of its fourth title. The two will meet in the championship game at McLane Stadium on Monday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.

FINAL: Williamston 13, Grand Ledge 4

FINAL: DeWitt 7, Holt 2

