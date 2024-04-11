Williamsport breaks Shik's winning streak in sweep

Apr. 10—SUNBURY — Even though his team lost a meet for the first time in seven years, Shikellamy boys track and field coach Jonny Evans was fairly composed after Wednesday's meet.

In a battle of District 4 and Heartland-Athletic Conference-Division I powers, Williamsport broke Shikellamy's 47 dual-meet winning streak dating back to April 2017 with an 81-69 win. The Millionaires girls completed the sweep with an 84-61 victory over the Braves on Wednesday at Shikellamy Stadium.

"I try not to pay a whole of attention to it," Evans said about the streak. "But today was about this group of kids, and it's a fantastic group that we're working with. They tried their best and we're looking forward to our next meet.

"At Shikellamy, the standard is our best effort, and my kids gave that today. I'm proud of the kids, but Williamsport was just too much for us."

Sam Hennett posted three wins on the track. Hennett won the 800 (2:05.27), 1600 (4:44.38) and 3200 (10:26.16). Jayden Packer also came away with multiple events after finishing first in the pole vault (14-6) and the triple jump (42-11). Packer was also third in the 200.

Hunter Bordner (high jump), Derek Turber-Ortiz (shot put) and Nick Bradigan (discus) also won their respective field events. Turber-Ortiz and John Rosinski set personal records in the shot put with marks of 49-11 and 47-5, respectively. Nick Bradigan and his twin brother, Nate, also set achieved personal records in the discus. Nick threw a distance of 144-6, while Nate came in second place with a throw of 133-5.

Additionally, the Braves' 4x800 relay team earned a come-from-behind victory over the Millionaires with a time of 10.07.84.

However, Williamsport claimed first in nine events. Umar Starks was victorious in three events for the Millionaires after posting wins in the 100 (11.33), 200 (23.20) and long jump (21-3). Angelo Casas (400), Calder Diakite (110 high hurdles), Niquis Coleman (300 intermediate hurdles) and Nariq Burks (javelin) were also individual winners for the Millionaires.

Williamsport claimed victories in the 4x100 (44.47) and 4x400 (3:34.09).

"We see Williamsport all the time, and they're fantastic," Evans said. "They're a fantastic team, they're very well-coached. I believe they drew the best out of our team today by presenting a great challenge."

Like the boys team, the Braves girls also posted a few impressive individual results, but it wasn't enough to beat the Millionaires.

Jilly Deivert and Olivia Solomon won two events each for the Braves. Deivert won the 100 and 200 with times of 12.79 and 26.43 seconds, respectively. Solomon picked up victories in the 800 (2:32.38) and 3200 (12:25.36).

Aly Bingaman (pole vault) and Lauryn Ross (long jump) were the only two winners in the field events for the Braves. The Braves also finished first in the 4x800 after the quartet of Solomon, Ross, Eden Daku-Treas and Savanah Yount won with a time of 8:21.10.

"Jilly Deivert had a good day," said Braves girls coach Matt McConnell. "She looked very strong. We had a couple other young kids do well in a few events that they had just gotten into. We've been moving people around a little bit. So there was some good efforts out there, it's just (Williamsport) came out and they ran a good, full meet."

The Millionaires won first place in 10 of the events. Anyae Grissom won both hurdling events. Grissom finished the 100 hurdles in 15.61 seconds before winning the 300 intermediates in 48.66 seconds.

Elizabeth Shultz (400), Isabella Sanders (1600), Najiyah Smith (high jump), Isabella Morrow (triple jump), Natalia Mills (shot put), Taitum Zarzyczny (discus) and Dayanna Baines (javelin) also came away as winners for Williamsport. The Millionaires also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:11.26.

"Today's definitely a learning curve," McConnell said. "They're gonna learn a lot from this. We just have to decide how we're gonna progress forward if they're gonna take it, learn from it and get better. If we do that, the next couple weeks, the end of May at districts and leagues should be real fun."

------

BOYS

Williamsport 81, Shikellamy 69

100: Umar Starks (W), 11.33; Alex Takach (W); Mikey Vaders (S); 200: Starks, 23.20; Takach; Jayden Packer (S); 400: Angelo Casas (W), 52.23; Ryan Williams (S); Luke Snyder (S); 800: Sam Hennett (S), 2:05.27; William Pence Keiser (W); R. Williams; 1600: Hennett, 4:44.38; Lucas Dunkelberger (S); Cashlin Rogers (W); 3200: Hennett, 10:26.16; Connor Hofstrom (W); Patrick Nardi (W); 110HH: Calder Diakite (W), 15.40; 300IH: Niquis Coleman (W), 40.01; Diakite; Aidan Tressler (S); 400R: W, 44.47; 1600R: W, 3:34.09; 3200R: S, 10:07.84; High jump: Hunter Bordner (S), 6-0; Aidan Everett (W); Izzy Holtzapple (S); Pole vault: Packer, 14-6; Indigo Koch (W); Gavin Reed (W); Long jump: Starks, 21-3; Everett; Kyian Mims (W); Triple jump: Packer, 42-11; Everett; Bordner; Shot put: Derek Turber-Ortiz (S), 49-11; John Rosinski (S); Nariq Burks (W); Discus: Nick Bradigan (S), 144-6; Nate Bradigan (S); Cordoza Minor (W); Javelin: Burks, 163-8; Lucas Wetzel (S); Teagan Carper (S).

GIRLS

Williamsport 84, Shikellamy 61

100: Jilly Deivert (S), 12.79; Natalia Mills (W); Lily Persing (S); 200: Deivert, 26.43; Elli Ronk (S); Elizabeth Shultz (W); 400: Shultz, 59.38; Ronk; Geiani Whaley (W); 800: Olivia Solomon (S), 2:32.38; Isabella Sanders (W); Madeline Sanders (W); 1600: I. Sanders, 5:24.66; M. Sanders; Solomon; 3200: Solomon, 12:25.36; Clara Wade (W); Eden Daku-Treas (S); 100H: Anyae Grissom (W), 15.61; Carly Harter (S); Aubrey Phillips-Cobb (W); 300IH: Grissom, 48.66; Harter; Savanah Yount (S); 1600R: W, 4:11.26; 3200R: S, 8:21.10; High jump: Najiyah Smith (W), 4-10; Isabella Morrow (W); Lily Campbell (S); Pole vault: Aly Bingaman (S), 9-6; Sarah Bronowicz (S); Akaylah Libersohn (W); Long jump: Lauryn Ross (S), 16-1 1/2; Mills; N. Smith; Triple jump: Morrow, 33-5; Ayanna Barbee (W); N. Smith; Shot put: Mills, 33-2 1/2; Kaeley Lloyd (S); Taitum Zarzyczny (W); Discus: Zarzyczny, 87-5; Natani Wright (W); Mills; Javelin: Dayanna Baines (W), 106-10; Olivia Spontarelli (S); Michela Peterman (W).