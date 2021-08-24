Williamson wins 5th Modified feature at Big R

Aug. 24—"Money" Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won his fifth Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season as A-Verdi Storage Containers and JW Swanson and Associates presented the racing program Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.

In other action, Springville's Paul Grigsby won the $1,000-to-win special for the RUSH Late Models; Newfane's Scott Kerwin won his fifth Investor's Service Sportsman feature of the season; Cheektowaga's Ryan Plante won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature this season; and Jacob Bansmer from East Aurora won his sixth Kevin's Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season.

Andrew Smith and Allan Wills were on the front row for the 30-lap feature for the Krown Modifieds with Smith showing the way. Williamson would take over second with Chad Brachmann racing in third. Williamson tookr the lead after performing a slide job to Smith off-turn four. Off a lap six restart, Williamson would continue to lead with Ryan Susice racing in second.

The red flag would come out on lap seven as Jeff Jepson spun in turn two and Steve Lewis Jr., Nick Joy and Rick Richner were all involved. All drivers climbed out of their cars under their own power, with Jepson and Lewis being able to continue racing. The restart would see Williamson back of front with Susice, Brachmann, Rudolph and Robbie Johnston in the top five. Rudolph would take over third from Brachmann on lap 13, with Williamson and Susice pulling away from the field. Williamson went on to win his fifth feature of the season.

Steve Dixon and Austin Hauser brought the Late Models to the green flag with Dixon showing the way, Jon Rivers taking over second and Paul Grigsby moving into the top three. Grigsby would then take over second from Rivers on lap five and would reel in Dixon.

Bill Button spun in turn two to bring out the caution on lap 11. Dixon would take off on the restart and David Pangrazio would challenge Grigsby for second. Grigsby would regain the runner-up spot and battle with Dixon. After Dixon hit the turn two wall and came to a stop to bring out the caution with two laps remaining, Grigsby would hold off Pangrazio to score the win.

Zach George and Kerwin were on the front row for the Investor's Service feature event with Kerwin taking over the lead using the inside line. Austin Susice would take over second with George, Derek Wagner and Cam Tuttle racing inside the top five. Dustin Gorhan came to a stop on the back straightaway to bring out the race's first caution with 10 laps complete. Kerwin would take the lead off the restart as Susice and Wagner battled for the second position. Brett Senek entered the top five after passing George and Tuttle, while Kerwin would drive away to his fifth win of the season.

Brian Melcher and Plante brought the Sunflowers of Mini Stocks to the green flag for their feature with Plante showing the way. Dante Mancuso would take over second with Cole Susice and Ashley Harbison racing inside the top four. Off a lap two restart, Mancuso and Plante battled for several laps for the lead. Mancuso challenged Plante for the lead throughout the 15-lap feature, but Plante was able to pick up the win just before his motor went south after the race completed.

Jim Forster and Brandon Close was on the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature with Close showing the way. Close got loose off turn two and spun to bring out the first caution, just after Bansmer took over the lead. With Bansmer showing the way, Forster was able to pull away from Andrew Joy and Greenley George. The battle with Forster, Joy and George continued for most of the distance. Casey Jonathan had issues in turn one to bring out the caution with two laps remaining. Bansmer would take off on the restart and would go on to score his sixth win of the season.

Thursday, the drivers of the future showed their stuff at the 1/16th-mile Little R.

Jayme Stone picked up the win in the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy for the SANY New York Go Karts; Brendan Wallace won the the Fisher's Auto Repair Senior Lites; Riley Bloomingdale took the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3 feature; Dylan Clemons won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature; James Strassburg Jr and Amelia Westlake won Slack Kart Junior 1 feature events; and Laina Stewart, Jenson Cook and Jake Schrader picked up the victories in the Just Signs and Designs Novice.

Action is back this week, starting Thursday at the Little R, which will host a full card of SANY New York Go-Kart racing. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. As always, free grandstand admission for all to watch the future stars in action.

Ransomville returns Friday for a full card of racing plus the rescheduled Autograph Night. The entire racing program will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv with pit gates opening at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6 and racing getting underway at 7:15. A foot race will take place during intermission.

GOLF

Niagara Falls CC

Matthew Wilkinson and Brian Clark shot rounds of 62, 65 and 62 to total 189 and win the overall net championship at the Men's Invitational over the weekend. Adam and Joe Vogl placed second, three strokes back, while Dave Zona and Marc Stott won the gross score championship with a 66-69-66 201.

Flight winners were: 1 — Chris Borgatti and Frank Delsignore; 2 — Aaron Collura and Jimmy Dapolito; 3 — Paul and Richard Kudela; 4 — Brian Hall and Doug Mooradian; 5 — Jim and John Toellner; 6 — Chris and James Stuart; 7 — Gary D. Hall and Jim Weber; and 8 — John Brundage and Chris Perry.

River Oaks GC

The Doerflers, Mindy and Joe, tied the Igiels, Dee and Tom, for the gross score Couples Championship on Saturday, both shooting 87s using alternating shots.

Susan Hann-Sica and Craig Toth took the net score title with a 72, just edging Gayle and J.P. Piershalski, who finished at 73.