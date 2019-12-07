Williamson lifts Loyola of Chicago past Quincy 90-59

CHICAGO (AP) -- Lucas Williamson had a career-high 25 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Division II Quincy University 90-59 on Saturday.

Williamson made 7 of 8 3-pointers.

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and eight rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (6-4). Marquise Kennedy added 11 points. Aher Uguak had seven rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

The 90 points were a season best for Loyola of Chicago.

Tanner Stuckman had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Jonah Smith added 15 points. Ryan Briscoe had 11 points.

Loyola of Chicago matches up against Norfolk State at home next Sunday.

