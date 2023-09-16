Williamson to be inducted into WCU Athletics Hall of Fame

Sep. 15—CULLOWHEE — Danny Williamson, Pisgah High School's head track and field and former coach at Western Carolina University from 1987-2016, will be inducted into WCU's Athletics Hall of Fame in November.

"I'm completely humbled and honored," Williamson said. "There are probably a million more people that they could have chosen, and it was a complete surprise. I never think about stuff like that. I do what I do because I really love working with young adults and trying to make a difference in their lives."

A two-time WCU graduate, Williamson was hired in 1987 and embarked on a 30-year coaching career until his retirement in 2016.

Williamson guided the track and field program to 32 Southern Conference titles and earned 39 SoCon Coach of the Year honors, the second-most all-time, along with numerous other coaching accolades. He credited the people around him during his time at Western Carolina with the success of the program.

"This never could have been accomplished without the student-athletes buying into what we were selling and having great assistant coaches throughout my time, most of whom were former student-athletes who came through the program," he said. "And the athletic trainers, strength coaches, sports supervisors and the athletic department. Yes, I'm getting inducted into the hall of fame, but everyone is coming with me."

He coached over 700 student-athletes to All-Southern Conference plaudits and led over 250 Catamounts to cross-country and track-and-field individual conference event championships. Combined, 112 student-athletes earned SoCon Athlete of the Week plaudits, 19 were named SoCon Athletes of the Year, 28 collected SoCon Freshman of the Year awards and three earned NCAA Division I All-America honors.

Williamson also holds the distinction of having recruited and coached Manteo Mitchell, WCU's only Olympic medalist, who won silver in the 1,600-meter relay in the 2012 Summer Olympic games in London.

He said the program's philosophy, one every athlete bought into at the beginning of the season, was improving every year.

"We wanted to be better than last year, so what will make us better next year? That was always the philosophy. I never lived in the past, I was always looking ahead," he said.

While coaching the Catamounts, Williamson taught health and human performance. Williamson said he viewed coaching as teaching, which helped catapult many of his athletes into successful careers later in life.

"My philosophy on the field was the same as in the classroom: we are always teachers. I was always trying to improve everything about them. Not only the athletic ability, but we also threw community service and social aspects into it and educated the kids on how to be successful 10 years down the road in a real-world situation," he said.

Williamson brought up Colton Brackett, who is the head football coach at East Henderson High School and former track and field coach at T.C. Roberson High School.

"When Colton Brackett was in college, he was in my coaching track and field class. We talk about that all the time. The things that he took from that track and field class are what really got him involved in the sport of track and field," Williamson said.

The "coaching is teaching" philosophy paid off in the classroom and on the field. Williamson's teams were among the most consistently successful over three decades.

"Every year, I challenged the kids: 'I'm going to ask more of you than you ever thought you could do, and in return, you will end up doing something that you never dreamed you could do,'" he said.

Williamson retired from WCU in 2016. He later coached at Cherokee High School, Lenoir-Rhyne and UNC Asheville. In his lone season at UNCA, the Bulldogs set 16 school records during the indoor season, and the men's team won its first-ever team-scored event in program history. During the cross country season, UNCA also had a runner set the school record in the 8K.

The Jackson County-native has spent the last two years coaching prep teams in Haywood County. Williamson was an assistant coach at Tuscola High School in 2021 before becoming Pisgah High School's head coach in 2022.

"I love working with the kids in this area. The kids in this area can be as good as kids from other areas, and I want to do everything I can to help any kid who wants to be helped," he said.

Williamson will be inducted alongside Brenda Johnson Hamilton (women's basketball, 1974-77) and Gary Ayers (broadcaster, Catamount Sports Network — 1985-present) during WCU's 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame weekend, scheduled for Nov. 10-11. Complete details of the weekend's ceremonies will be available closer to the event.