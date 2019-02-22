Williamson diagnosed with grade one knee sprain

Duke star Zion Williamson suffered a grade one knee sprain in his team's matchup against North Carolina, Duke announced on Thursday.

He is listed as "day-to-day".

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the star's knee is stable and there is not yet a timetable for his return after Wednesday's game.

The freshman was dribbling towards the basket about 40 seconds into the game when his Nike sneaker ripped. He fell to the floor before heading to the Duke bench and then the locker room.

Williamson has been one of the best players in college basketball this season and is expected to be selected with the number one pick in the NBA Draft.

He entered the matchup averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 68.3 per cent from the field.

Duke went on to fall to North Carolina 88-72. The two teams will meet again on March 9 at the Dean E. Smith Center.