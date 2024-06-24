Williams: Yep, Cincinnati Reds baserunning gaffes also part of young team's learning curve

Ask columnist Jason Williams anything − sports or non-sports – and he’ll pick some of your questions and respond on Cincinnati.com. Email: jwilliams@enquirer.com

Subject: Cincinnati Reds baserunning mistakes

Message: So frustrated with the Reds and the lack of accountability for their consistently amateurish, boneheaded play that is regularly giving away games. It’s like they have totally forgotten fundamental baseball principles. Terrible baserunning almost every game. This is major league coaching and player development?

Reply: This is one of several emails I received over the weekend from fans expressing utter frustration about the Reds’ ongoing baserunning gaffes.

The Reds entered Sunday leading the majors with the most outs on the bases. The season-long baserunning buffoonery seems to be getting worse, as it’s cost the Reds in two one-run losses in the past week.

It’s especially maddening because unlike pitching and hitting, baserunning isn’t a talent issue. It comes down to making smart decisions and situational awareness.

The Reds also entered Sunday leading the majors with 108 stolen bases. Running has undoubtedly helped them win games. It’s also critical they keep running to try to generate runs with a light-hitting lineup. You have to live with the occasional baserunning mistake – just not a bunch of them seemingly every week.

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong tags out Jake Fraley at home plate in the sixth inning Saturday.

It is part of the player-development process, as much as impatient Reds fans don't want to hear it. It's a learning curve for young players to consistently make smart baserunning decisions, especially on an aggressive-running team. They have to learn there's more to it than being fast and aggressive. Things they got away with on the base paths in the minor leagues are now outs in the majors.

I’m not excusing the Reds' problems, rather explaining why this is happening.

Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Boston, a game in which the Reds made three stupid baserunning mistakes, feels like a tipping point. How many times does a team need to make embarrassing, game-costing mistakes on the base paths before it adjusts?

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers tags out Elly De La Cruz after De La Cruz was picked off second base in the fifth inning of Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park. Fans are showing increasing frustration with the team's poor fundamental play.

