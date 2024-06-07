Williams: Why Cincinnati has inferiority complex about chili, Reds, Bengals, Pete Rose

Ask columnist Jason Williams anything − sports or non-sports – and he’ll pick some of your questions and respond on Cincinnati.com. Email: jwilliams@enquirer.com

Message: I am not originally from Cincinnati, but have lived here over 40 years, on both the east and west side of town. I like it here and have many friends who were born here. Like you, I am not trying to be negative, but what I have concluded is many native Cincinnatians have an inferiority complex, that in many cases leads to defensive behavior. And I really cannot explain why.

Reply: As someone who’s not originally from here, this has always fascinated me as well.

Some natives – not everyone! – can’t handle even a critical word spoken about a major institution, powerful influencer, iconic historical figure and cultural staple.

The inferiority complex is so real, in fact, that some take it deeply personal when an outsider criticizes Cincinnati style chili. Lol. It’s an inanimate object, folks!

You hate our chili. Well, then you must hate Cincinnati.

OK, sure.

I’ve had people blanketly accuse me of hating Cincinnati simply for writing a critical column about a specific project, event, game or public figure. My series of watchdog columns on the streetcar years ago comes to mind. I intentionally view each column as a standalone silo. In other words, I may be critical of someone or something today and praise it tomorrow.

Like the old Crossroads church bumper sticker says: “I love Cincinnati.”

It’s the best place to live in Ohio, and that’s coming from someone who loves his hometown of Gallipolis, Ohio. I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else. My wife is from here. My two sons were born here. They love the Reds, Bengals, Kings Island, Music Hall, Smale Riverfront Park, Washington Park – and certainly the chili.

I have a couple explanations as to potentially why the inferiority complex exists:

∎ Cincinnatians feel geographically isolated. The rest of Ohio views Cincinnati as part of Kentucky. Cincinnatians deeply resent that. We’re not part of Ohio. We’re not part of Kentucky. We’re not part of Indiana. Hence, the “State of Cincinnati” moniker and the chip-on-the-shoulder that comes with it.

∎ For decades, the local media has often leaned into the inferiority complex. Anytime some celebrity comes to Cincinnati and hates on the chili, for example, the media tends to play it up as an “us vs. them” thing. Cincinnati isn't viewed as a tough media town from the outside. So when a voice comes along and questions powerful institutions and public figures – and yes, criticizes the uniquely local cuisine – it can be hard to take.

One way to look at it: The inferiority complex is forever part of your identity, Cincinnati. It's yours, just like Pete Rose and chili.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why Cincinnati has inferiority complex about chili, Bengals, Pete Rose