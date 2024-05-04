Williams’ walk-off lifts MSU over Michigan in 10-inning pitchers’ duel

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan elected to intentionally walk Michigan State’s Dillon Kark and pitch instead to Nick Williams with one out and the game tied in the bottom of the tenth on Friday night.

Williams made sure the Wolverines regretted it.

The junior lifted a sacrifice fly deep into right field, allowing Randy Seymour to score the game-winning run easily, and the celebration was on.

Williams was chased through the infield by his teammates, who showered him with what was left of several water coolers and ripped off his jersey upon catching up to him.

“This is up there,” Williams said when asked where the moment ranked in terms of his career highlights. “I’ve had a couple of really big moments in junior college but especially being a Michigan State fan growing up and my dad coming here, this is, this is pretty cool for me.”

The joyous scene put a bow on a well-rounded 3-2 Michigan State victory in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel between the two rivals.

MSU starter Joseph Dzierwa threw eight innings, striking out nine Michigan hitters and allowing just three hits. Michigan scored two runs against Dzierwa, and bizarrely, both came courtesy of balks with a runner on third.

Michigan starter Chase Allen largely matched Dzierwa, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three in seven innings of work.

Williams scored the Spartans first run of the day on Ryan McKay’s RBI single in the first. Dillon Kark hit a solo home run in the fifth to account for the other Spartan run.

“[This was] a really good character win I thought for our guys tonight,” said MSU head coach Jake Boss. “[We] played really well, pitched it great, played clean defense, and when you do those things you give yourself a chance.”

With the win, Michigan State improves to 20-22 on the season and 8-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan falls to 24-22 (10-6 Big Ten). The Wolverines had won five games in a row entering play Friday.

The three-game weekend series continues Saturday afternoon at 3:35 p.m.

