Williams vs. Sharapova highlights Day 1 as US Open starts FILE - In this July 13, 2019, file photo, United States' Serena Williams reacts after losing a point during the women's singles final match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Williams recent back injury means it is hard to know how she will play at the U.S. Open, which starts Monday. That is just one many reasons why this U.S. Open is as unpredictable as any. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament gets started with quite a matchup: Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are scheduled to face each other at the U.S. Open for the first time.

The two stars meet in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Sharapova five. Both own a career Grand Slam. Both have been ranked No. 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As defending champion and top seed Naomi Osaka put it: ''Of course I'm going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it. I think everyone in New York is going to watch it.''

And not just in New York.

Other past U.S. Open champions in action on Day 1 include defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Williams' older sister, Venus.

---

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports