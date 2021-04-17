Williams vs Andrade LIVE result: WBO champion retains belt by unanimous decision

Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams go head-to-head (Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.)

Follow all the action as Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO world middleweight title against Liam Williams at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this evening.

Williams came up short when challenging for the 154lbs interim title against Liam Smith in 2017, however, he has been a rejuvenated force since teaming up with trainer Dominic Ingle, with the Welshman winning seven successive bouts by knockout to become mandatory challenger. “Unfortunately boxing is a sport where fighters can hide behind their sanctioning bodies, managers, promoters, broadcasters,” he said in the pre-fight build-up. “There are so many ways to worm your way out of fights these days. I have had to sit on the sidelines and wait my turn, I have tried being nice and being nasty, I have beaten everyone put in front of me... “I will not be denied any longer.”

Andrade, however, remains the favourite fighting on home soil, having won all of his 29 professional contests. He has held belts at both 154lbs and 160lbs and believes an impressive victory over Williams will set up a career-defining bout against Gennadiy Golovkin later this year. On the undercard, exciting prospects Otha Jones III and Mahammadrasul Majidov are among those aiming to take the next step towards headline fights in the future. Follow all the action live below: