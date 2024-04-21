Williams undecided about decision to scrap FA Cup replays

One of the big talking points of the past few days has been the decision to scrap FA Cup replays from the first round onwards next season.

It has been met with fierce criticism from EFL and non-league clubs, who believe they will be denied potentially lucrative replays against higher-profile opponents.

The EFL says the new format was "agreed solely between the Premier League and FA (Football Association)" - but the FA says discussions have been going on for "well over a year" and insists "all parties accepted" replays could not continue.

Swansea City head coach Luke Williams has experience of coaching in the lower leagues, at Notts County, MK Dons and Swindon Town.

“There’s going to be a debate either way and I’m not sure where I sit,” Williams said when he was asked about the scrapping of FA Cup replays.

“From one point of view, fixture congestion and the intensity of the games is demanding for a lot of clubs.

“The other argument would be the excitement of a replay or you get drawn away to a giant, you get a draw and you bring them back to your stadium if you’re a smaller club.

“There’s two sides to the argument and I don’t know whether I’m on either side of the fence.”