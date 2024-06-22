Williams transfer DISCUSSED, Rabiot LINKED and SPECIAL Klopp message - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool news recap for Saturday 22nd June with updates on Arne Slot, Adrien Rabiot, Nico Williams and Anthony Patterson.

Rabiot linked

Liverpool have been named as surprise suitors for Adrien Rabiot who is soon to be out-of-contract at Juventus.

The midfielder, who has started both of France's games at Euro 2024, sees his contract with the Serie A giants expire at the end of the month and didn't respond to the club's offer of a two-year deal worth €7.5 million to €8m per annum before the jetting off to Germany to represent his country.

As a result, Rabiot's future is very much up in the air and it is now reported that he will consider his options ahead of next season with Liverpool named among other Premier League sides as potentially interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot

Capable of performing in a number of midfield roles, Rabiot would be a shrewd addition at many clubs across Europe, but it seems Real Madrid are leading the race for his signature as they seek a replacement for Toni Kroos who retires from professional football following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelleher replacement eyed

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to depart Anfield this summer in search of first-team football.

The 25-year-old has attracted the interest of Celtic as well as Premier League suitors like Wolves and Nottingham Forest with the Reds’ new transfer team of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards hoping to net over £20 million for the talented goalkeeper.

In the event that Kelleher does leave, the Reds will need an adequate back-up in place and they've been linked with a move for Sunderland's Anthony Patterson. Having said that, Manchester City are also said to be interested so a transfer battle may be on the horizon.

➡️ READ MORE

Slot set target

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been told he must ensure the side are challenging for trophies in his first season.

Appointed as the successor to Jurgen Klopp, the Dutchman arrives in Merseyside with an impressive resume after enjoying success with former club Feyenoord. However, whilst he will be cut slack by Reds supporters at the start of his reign, former striker Michael Owen believes that finishing the season trophyless and without Champions League qualification would be a disaster.

"It will be tough for him, with expectations and everything else. I think there need to be signs of playing good football. We’ll see quite early on the style of play and how exciting it is on the eye," he said when speaking with FourFourTwo.

2024-05-19 Feyenoord v Excelsior - Dutch Eredivisie ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 19: Head Coach Arne Slot of Feyenoord says goodbye to Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Excelsior at De Kuip on May 19, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency Rotterdam Netherlands Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xBSRxAgencyx

"So, say, they come fifth and don’t win a trophy, and saying ‘Oh yeah, it’s just building blocks’, well no, the building blocks have been put in place. I think that winning something obviously would be perfect."

➡️ READ MORE

Williams transfer discussed

Liverpool have reportedly 'discussed' the possibility of signing Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic's Spanish reporter Pol Ballus, the Reds are one of many clubs - along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea - interested in the exciting youngster who is said to have a release clause of £47m in his contract with the La Liga outfit.

"Liverpool has also been discussed as a potential destination if a winger is needed for Arne Slot’s new project," Ballus wrote.

➡️ READ MORE

Jota reveals touching message from Klopp

Diogo Jota has revealed that his old boss Jurgen Klopp was in contact after the final whistle of Portugal's Group F opener at Euro 2024 against Czechia, offering him a special message of support.

After an own goal had brought Portugal level, the Liverpool forward thought he had netted the winner in the 87th minute after he converted from close range. However, the goal was chalked off with Cristiano Ronaldo offside in the build-up.

While Sergio Conceicao's stoppage-time strike meant Portugal ran out as winners, Jota was understandably disappointed to see his goal ruled out for a marginal offside as VAR spoiled his celebration which was dedicated to his pregnant wife as they prepare to welcome the newest addition to their family.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota

Nevertheless, Klopp was in touch with Jota after the game.

Speaking to O Jogo, Jota said: "By chance he sent a message after the first game. He is a coach who doesn’t miss anything, he knows the moments when he should talk to the players.

"It was a word of support for my goal being disallowed and having a special meaning for me. But then we won the three points, that was the most important thing."

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire