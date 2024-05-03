Williams' Swans can push for top six - Rushworth

Carl Rushworth is backing Swansea City to mount a play-off push under Luke Williams next season.

Rushworth will return to parent-club Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend after a successful season-long loan in Wales.

The 22-year-old says is it not inconceivable that he will return to Swansea next season, although a second loan has been deemed unlikely by Williams because of Rushworth’s Premier League potential.

But regardless of whether he will be involved, Rushworth is convinced Swansea will enjoy a better year in 2024-25.

The Swans have been left looking nervously towards the Championship relegation zone for much of this campaign, though a late-season upturn in form under Williams – who took charge in early January – means they are destined for a mid-table finish.

“As soon as the gaffer came in, and the more time he spent with us, the more we were improving,” said Rushworth, who was named players' player and supporters' player of the year at Swansea's end-of-season awards.

“Swansea can attack the new season. It’s going to be a very exciting season next year.”

Rushworth is set for the last appearance of his loan spell when Swansea host Millwall in their final match of the season on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Swansea are 13th in the table having taken 10 points from their last four games.

“You can see now the results are starting to go our way,” Rushworth added.

“The gaffer is top. The lads have the ability and with the gaffer in from the start next season, it will be a play-off push.”