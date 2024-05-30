Williams signs new Bristol City contract

Joe Williams was a regular in the Bristol City side last season [Rex Features]

Bristol City midfielder Joe Williams has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 27-year-old has played 108 times for the Robins and scored four goals since moving to Ashton Gate from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

Williams started 30 Championship matches last season and made a further 10 league appearances as a substitute.

He is the first out-of-contract City player to agree new terms this summer.

“Joe has been terrific in my time here and I’m pleased to have him as part of the squad going forward," head coach Liam Manning told the club website.

“His tenacity and desire to win are clear to see and important attributes for any team.”