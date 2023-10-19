Williams: See bye-week grades for quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals aren't good. They're not bad, either. They are what their 3-3 record indicates:

Average.

And average means they've underachieved so far. The first six games were supposed to be the easy part of the schedule for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl expectations.

Here is the annual bye-week report card:

Joe Burrow: C

Toughest grade to determine on this report. Some may say this is too high. Some may say it's too low. Fair enough. How do you grade a guy who's played hurt four of the six games? On one hand, you can appreciate his effort and toughness. You can say a partially healthy Burrow probably gives the Bengals a better chance to win than a fully healthy backup Jake Browning.

On the other hand, if Burrow is going to play, you expect better. His calf has been fine the last two games, and he turned in mixed results. He was the Joe Burrow everyone expects in the win vs. Arizona two weeks ago. His 63-yard touchdown bomb to Ja'Marr Chase was a thing of beauty − a sign at the time that things were starting to turn around. And then came the offensive dud against Seattle last Sunday, when Burrow and the offense were out of sync, failed to consistently sustain drives and didn't score a second-half touchdown.

Call this a teacher's pet grade. Burrow gets the benefit of the doubt with the Arizona performance and simply by what his presence means to the franchise.

Passing game: C

The statistics says this grade should be lower. The Bengals rank last in the NFL in passing yards per play. As Burrow goes, so goes the passing game. And it's not fair to give the passing game a lower grade than Burrow.

Chase is always open. He's doing his job. Slot receiver Tyler Boyd is doing his job. Tee Higgins has been hampered by a rib injury since Week 4. He had some costly drops before his injury.

The QB-receiver communication was a problem in the first few games, never more evident than when Burrow threw to an invisible receiver along the sideline in the season-opening loss in Cleveland.

The passing game is getting little help from tight end Irv Smith Jr. That's on the front office, though, after the Bengals didn't re-sign veteran Hayden Hurst, who would've helped in the short passing game as Burrow fought through the injury.

Running game: F

The Bengals rank dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game. It shouldn’t surprise anyone after the Bengals were one of the worst rushing teams last season, and the front office did nothing in the offseason to fix it.

Plenty of good running backs were available, and the Bengals had money to spend. Instead, Joe Mixon took a pay cut. And the Bengals are now paying the price for going cheap.

Mixon continues to show he’s no longer a top-level starting running back. His limited touches show the coaching staff doesn’t trust him to carry the offense. A lack of a reliable running game really hurt the Bengals as Burrow battled the injury.

Don’t expect this grade to improve much, if at all, the rest of the season.

Offensive line: D

Maybe the biggest disappointment on the team, given the Bengals have invested $117 million the last two few years in three free-agent linemen. You can get down a rabbit hole quickly when looking at advanced stats on offensive lines. Just know this: By every measure, the Bengals rank in the bottom third in the NFL in both pass and run protection. And most of the teams close to the Bengals in these rankings haven't spent nearly as much on offensive line salaries as Cincinnati has. Bottom line: The offense would be better if the line was better.

Offense overall: D+

Burrow & Co. have been nothing short of a disappoint. Cincinnati ranks No. 27 in the NFL in points scored. The Bengals rank last in total yards per game. Unacceptable for a team that has the highest-paid player in NFL history at quarterback and has invested so much money in its offensive line.

Defense: B-

Bolstered by underrated defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the defense has shown up in the Bengals' three wins. It particularly bailed out the inept offense in wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle. A pick-six changed the momentum in the must-win against Arizona.

The defense has had to overcome the loss of starting safeties and team leaders Jesse Bates and Vonn Bell, both of whom left in the offseason as free agents. The Bengals have struggled to tackle, but that shouldn't be too hard to fix for highly respected defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Coach Zac Taylor credited the defense for allowing the Bengals to be in a "decent spot" going into the bye week.

Special teams: B

Evan McPherson's four field goals spared the Bengals from embarrassment on Monday Night Football vs. the Rams in Week 3. He's 10-for-12 on field goals, with both misses from beyond 50 yards. The Bengals used a draft pick on punter Brad Robbins, and he needs to improve down the stretch. His 44.3-yards-per-punt average ranks 27th in the league. Rookie punt returner Charlie Jones showed promise in the first three games before getting hurt. He has one of the three punts returned for a touchdown in the league this season.

Coaching: C-

The Bengals mishandled the Burrow injury situation at the start of the season. He should've sat out the first game or two to get healthy. As such, the Bengals made minimal game-plan adjustments to find a way to work around Burrow's bum leg. The team wasn't ready to play in the first four games. Once again, Taylor's take-it-easy approach in training camp led to the slow start. It's left little margin for error as the Bengals head into the tough part of their schedule, starting Oct. 29 at San Francisco.

