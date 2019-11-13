Williams scores 19 to lift UTEP over New Mexico St. 65-50

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Bryson Williams scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting as UTEP topped New Mexico State 65-50 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Lathon had 13 points for UTEP (2-0), which made 23 of 49 shots (47-%).

Trevelin Queen had 21 points for the Aggies (1-1), who were held to 37-% shooting and converted just two of 11 free throws. Terrell Brown added 10 points.

The Miners scored 22 points off 16 Aggies turnovers and owned a 34-28 edge in points in the paint despite being outrebounded, 39-33.

UTEP plays Eastern New Mexico at home on Friday. New Mexico State takes on Southern at home on Thursday.

