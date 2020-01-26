Williams scores 15 as Georgia State defeats Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) -- Kane Williams collected 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 82-77 on Saturday night.

Damon Wilson and Justin Roberts scored 13 points apiece for the Panthers (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt). Corey Allen and Nelson Phillips scored 10 each and Nelson had eight rebounds.

Ike Smith scored 23 points and added eight rebounds for the Eagles (12-9, 6-4). Isaiah Crawley notched 14 points, six boards and three assists and Quan Jackson finished with 13 points and three steals.

Georgia State trailed by 14 points with 12:58 remaining but went on a 21-6 run to open a 72-71 lead. A series of lead changes followed, the last when Josh Linder made a putback to put Georgia State ahead for good, 77-76 with 51 seconds remaining. Williams followed with a fastbreak layup at 37 seconds and one of two free throws at 24 seconds. He made two more free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the victory.

