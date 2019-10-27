Williams runs for 4 TDs, SIU beats South Dakota 48-28

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -- Javon Williams Jr. ran for 107 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Avante Cox had 193 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs, and Southern Illinois beat South Dakota 48-28 on Saturday.

Williams had all four of his touchdowns in the first half and the Salukis (4-4, 2-2 Missouri Valley) outscored South Dakota 27-0 in the second quarter. Cox's 11-yard TD reception with 9 seconds left before the break made it 34-7.

Cox scored on a 33-yard pass from Kare Lyles in the third quarter and ran it in from 5 yards to make it 48-21 in the fourth.

D.J. Davis ran 17 times for 125 yards for Southern Illinois and Landon Lenoir caught four passes for 73 yards.

Kai Henry ran 18 times for 116 yards for the Coyotes (3-5, 2-2). Austin Simmons passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score but had three interceptions.